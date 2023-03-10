BARRE — A judge has denied the state’s request to hold without bail a Marshfield teen accused of repeatedly stabbing a warming shelter worker because the judge said the state did not provide enough evidence to support the attempted murder charge the teen faces.

Aydan Winter Jestice, 18, has pleaded not guilty to felony counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jestice is now being held on $25,000 bail and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

