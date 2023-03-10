BARRE — A judge has denied the state’s request to hold without bail a Marshfield teen accused of repeatedly stabbing a warming shelter worker because the judge said the state did not provide enough evidence to support the attempted murder charge the teen faces.
Aydan Winter Jestice, 18, has pleaded not guilty to felony counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jestice is now being held on $25,000 bail and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
According to court records, Jestice stabbed a Good Samaritan Haven employee about 10 times at the transit center in Montpelier on Feb. 20 after he and the employee got into a fight. The facility on Taylor Street was being used as a warming shelter at the time and was staffed by Good Samaritan employees.
Police said Jestice then fled the scene with a runaway juvenile he was with and changed his clothes. He was later taken into custody.
Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly had filed a motion asking that Jestice be held without bail while the case is pending. Donnelly cited the life sentence Jestice faces on the attempted murder charge, and that he fled the scene and changed his clothes, in support of her motion, stating no combination of conditions of release would adequately protect the public nor mitigate Jestice’s risk of flight.
A weight-of-the-evidence hearing was held on that motion in Washington County criminal court in Barre on March 2, 10 days after the incident. Donnelly had been prosecuting the case with Deputy State’s Attorney Kristin Gozzi, but Donnelly was out sick the day of the hearing. Gozzi presented the state’s case solo, which consisted of two court affidavits from police; surveillance footage taken from the scene from two different angles, which did not include audio; and testimony from a police officer who interviewed Jestice after the incident, but was not the investigating officer in the case and had not gone to the scene.
Judge Kevin Griffin noted the lack of evidence during the hearing and in his five-page order signed Wednesday afternoon stating Jestice would be held on $25,000 bail, not without bail.
“The record provided to the Court at the WOE hearing was limited. Sworn statements or affidavits from eyewitnesses to the incident, EMTs who treated (the victim) at the scene, hospital medical personnel capable of testifying regarding the nature and seriousness of (the victim’s) injuries, or a statement from (the victim) himself, were not provided to the Court. This observation is not intended as a criticism of the State’s Attorneys’ Office, but the limited record established by the State significantly impacts the Court’s WOE analysis,” Griffin said in the order.
Donnelly said in an interview on Friday that Gozzi presented the evidence the state had available. She said her being available for the hearing would not have altered what was presented.
“Most often times in criminal cases, when the state begins to present evidence, the investigation has concluded,” Donnelly said. “But in cases like this, the investigation is very much ongoing and evidence is still being gathered. The state presented, at that hearing, the evidence that it had in its control and custody at that time.”
The prosecutor said the state believed it had enough evidence to support her motion seeking to hold Jestice without bail.
Jestice reported the incident started because he approached a Black man at the shelter whom he had known for a long time and was using the “N-word” with him. Police said Jestice reported that’s when the victim approached him and started pushing him. He told investigators the victim may have believed Jestice was being racist toward the man he knew.
The surveillance footage showed Jestice and the employee pushing and scuffling with each other. Jestice is seen pulling out a knife and holding it behind his back in his right hand, with more scuffling between the two before the victim throws a punch towards Jestice’s face. Jestice is then seen repeatedly and wildly striking the victim with his right hand, which still held the knife. The pair continue to fight and fall to the ground with more stabbing motions seen from Jestice before he flees the scene on foot. The victim is then seen trying to follow Jestice out of the center, with what appeared to be a blood trail forming behind him.
The victim is reportedly recovering from his injuries.
In order to support the state’s motion to hold Jestice without bail, the state was required to present its case showing the evidence of guilt against Jestice is great when viewed in a light most favorable to the state. But even in that light, the judge said the state failed to show the evidence of guilt against Jestice is great for the attempted murder charge. Without any audio from the footage nor any sworn statements from witnesses at the scene nor the victim, Griffin said the state failed to show Jestice’s actions weren’t a result of provocation or passion.
“There is credible evidence that Defendant stabbed (the victim) repeatedly during a heated confrontation in the (transit center) building. The confrontation lasts no more than three minutes. The record is limited as to what led to the confrontation, what was said between Defendant and (the victim), and why (the victim) threw the first punch at Defendant’s face. Though the Court suspects that (the victim) was seriously injured, admissible evidence as to the nature and extent of (the victim’s) injuries were not made part of the WOE record. Finally, where it appears that the confrontation began with verbal words but quickly escalated to a violent confrontation, the State may have to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Defendant’s actions were not carried out under the influence of passion or provocation.”
The judge said in his decision Jestice does present a risk of flight, and issued him conditions of release, including a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. if bail is posted and a prohibition against possessing any dangerous weapons. Griffin said in the order, “given the vicious assault depicted” in the footage, the judge has “grave concerns with Defendant’s character and mental condition.” The judge also noted Jestice currently has not identified a place where he will live if he is released.
Jestice’s attorney, Jessica Burke, was out of the country Friday and not available for comment.
On the day of last week’s hearing, Burke had filed a motion seeking youthful offender status for Jestice. If he is granted that status in family court, the case would become confidential and the outcome would not be made public. It’s expected that he would be supervised in the program and would engage in treatment until he likely aged out of the program at age 22.
