BARRE — A judge has denied the Washington County state’s attorney’s request to hold without bail a Woodbury man accused of trying to shoot and kill another man in June.
Brian McAndrew, 38, pleaded not guilty on June 20 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. If convicted, McAndrew faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
According to court records, on June 18, Vermont State Police received a report of gunshots and someone being injured in Woodbury. Police said a woman called 911 and reported McAndrew, her partner at that time, had shot her former partner.
She told police McAndrew was held at the scene by a witness and she was administering aid to the victim, according to court records.
Police said McAndrew was located by investigators at the scene. He was taken into custody and the handgun that had been used was seized. Police said the shooting victim was lying on the front porch with his pants saturated in blood because it appeared he was shot in the thigh.
Police said the witness reported he and the shooting victim went to the home because the woman, who was the victim of the domestic assaults McAndrew has been charged with, did not feel safe around McAndrew. According to court records, McAndrew had threatened the woman with the gun and had pointed it at her.
The shooting victim reported McAndrew first shot toward his head, but missed and ended up shooting McAndrew’s own vehicle near the porch, according to court records. Police said the shooting victim reported he grabbed the muzzle of the gun, pushed it down and McAndrew fired a second time, striking him in the leg.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault had asked that McAndrew be held without bail while the case is pending.
A weight of the evidence hearing was held on Aug. 11 where the state presented its evidence supporting holding McAndrew, which included police affidavits and sworn statements from those involved.
McAndrew’s attorney, Jessica Burke, asked for bail and conditions of release. Burke presented those who know McAndrew, including family members, to support her request.
On Thursday, Judge Kevin Griffin issued his decision denying Thibault’s request. Griffin said McAndrew would instead be held on $15,000 bail with 10%, or $1,500, needed to secure his release. If bail is posted, McAndrew would be released to the custody of his sister who would act as a responsible adult who could face her own criminal charges if she does not report McAndrew’s violations of conditions of release.
McAndrew was housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury as of Friday afternoon, according to the state Department of Corrections’ “offender locator.”
In his decision, the judge said the evidence of guilt in this case, viewed in the light most favorable to the state while excluding modifying evidence, is great, which is one of the determining factors when deciding to hold someone without bail. Griffin said the statements given by those at the scene, “clearly establish that Defendant confronted (the shooting victim) with a loaded Glock pistol and intentionally fired two shots at (the shooting victim). There is no credible evidence that Defendant was acting in self defense or in defense of a third party.”
Even still, the judge said he has discretion he can exercise to release McAndrew. Griffin said he has concluded McAndrew can be released under bail and conditions that will ensure McAndrew appears for future court hearings while also protecting the victims and the public.
The judge said McAndrew’s prior criminal record is limited to a single misdemeanor DUI conviction from 2005. He said McAndrew does not have a history of nonappearance in court.
Griffin said while the charges McAndrew faces are serious and the sentence he faces does give some risk of flight, McAndrew has extensive family ties to Vermont, owns a home in Woodbury and has “an excellent employment history.” Griffin said McAndrew presents a risk to the public when he drinks alcohol, but that can be abated by conditions barring alcohol consumption.
In response to the judge’s decision, Thibault said in an email Thursday, “The court’s decision is surprising given the facts and circumstances of the case. The court’s release of the Defendant over the State’s objection means public safety is contingent upon his willingness to follow conditions of release, and the assumption that his friends and family will report violations to law enforcement promptly. Ultimately, the community has been asked to underwrite a substantial amount of risk.”
A request for comment from Burke was met by a response stating she was taking part in a trial this week and was not available.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.