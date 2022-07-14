BARRE — Brian Judd will finally get the chance to hand count the ballots in an election he lost by 38 votes nearly 18 months ago.
It’s an exercise that won’t change anything even if — and this is the remotest of “ifs” — Judd’s review of the ballots cast by Ward 2 voters on March 1, 2021, reveals he actually received more votes than Teddy Waszazak in a race for a City Council seat.
According to the official results, Waszazak won that race — and a second two-year term that will end in March — 247-209.
It was close, but not nearly close enough to entitle Judd to the hand recount he requested, at one point offered to pay for, and was repeatedly denied by City Clerk Carol Dawes.
Dawes had the law on her side and Judd, who contested the election, has lost twice since.
Judd’s man versus finicky vote tabulating machines lawsuit was dismissed more than a year ago when Judge Robert Bent ruled the Barre man provided no evidence he was the victim of a technological glitch that could have altered the results of the election. The machines, Bent concluded, occasionally did what the manual suggested they sometimes do — rejecting some ballots before, in most cases, eventually accepting them.
Bent’s ruling would have ended it, but for Judd’s decision to appeal the decision to the Vermont Supreme Court. Judd lost that case earlier this year, when the state’s highest court ruled he provided no evidence Bent erred in dismissing his lawsuit.
Case closed?
Almost.
Early on in the legal process, Judd sought and obtained a court order requiring the city to preserve the ballots from the contested election. That order was recently lifted at the city’s request making the ballots “public records” and entitling the city to destroy them.
State law requires ballots to be retained for at least 90 days from the date of an election — a deadline that was approaching in May 2021, when Judd’s case was still pending in superior court, and he obtained an order preventing the city from destroying the ballots.
Thanks to a recently filed public records request, Dawes said, Judd will have the opportunity to “review” the ballots next Thursday — paving the way for their destruction and freeing up room in the vault in her City Hall office.
But for Judd’s lawsuit and subsequent appeal, Dawes said he could have made that request more than a year ago — after the 90 days the law requires ballots be kept sealed, unless a candidate who qualifies requests a recount.
Judd wasn’t eligible to request a recount because he didn’t finish within 5% of Waszazak — the difference was more than 15% — and his lawsuit was filed before the 90-period expired.
Earlier this year Judd did file a public records request to review the ballots case on Town Meeting Day in March — one Dawes said was recently honored.
The review, which was supervised start-to-finish by Dawes and two members of the Board of Civil Authority, took more than five hours.
Assisted by four friends who counted ballots in teams of two, Dawes said, Judd seemed to be interested in this year’s contested mayoral race.
Next week, Judd, who is currently involved in a contested Republican primary for one of Barre's two legislative seats, will turn his attention to the ballots cast on March 1, 2021, and the race he lost to Waszazak.
Dawes said she will again be supervising and will be accompanied by two members of the Board of Civil Authority.
As was the case with the ballots cast earlier this year, the 2021 ballots will be shredded after Judd’s request to review them has been honored.
Attempts to reach Judd for comment were unsuccessful on Thursday.
