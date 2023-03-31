BURLINGTON — A Johnson man is accused of stealing vehicles in Berlin and Williston, among other crimes.
Brian C. Foy, 47, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Chittenden County criminal court in Burlington to three felony counts of aggravated vehicle operation without the owner’s consent, a felony count of attempted grand larceny, three misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release, and misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license, petit larceny, retail theft and unlawful trespass.
If convicted, Foy faces a maximum sentence of 30 years and three months in prison. He was released on conditions.
For one of the aggravated vehicle operation without the owner’s consent charges, Sgt. Mark Monteith, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit a vehicle was reported stolen Feb. 12.
Monteith said the vehicle, a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek, had been at Twin City Subaru for service. He said the vehicle’s owner reported she wasn’t able to pick the vehicle up when the business was open, so she had the business leave the key to her vehicle in the center console so she could pick it up later.
Monteith said the owner arrived at the dealership and couldn’t find her vehicle.
He said the vehicle was later found parked at the Hilltop Inn. Monteith said staff at the inn reported seeing Foy exiting the driver’s side of the vehicle. The investigator said a police officer recorded on his body camera Foy parking and exiting the vehicle.
He said a witness reported Foy had seen police around the vehicle and had left the scene. Monteith said Foy was later spotted by police in the nearby Walmart. He said Foy denied stealing the vehicle.
For the second operating charge, Cpl. David Rhoden, also of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit, on Feb. 14, a vehicle was reported stolen on Spruce Street. Rhoden said this vehicle, a gray 2012 Dodge Journey, was unlocked with the keys inside when it was stolen.
He said he spoke with the vehicle’s owner who reported it may have been stolen early in the morning, because the victim heard a loud noise then, but didn’t think anything of it at the time.
Rhoden said the vehicle was later spotted at the Hilltop Inn. He said surveillance footage from the inn showed a male getting into the vehicle with reflective marking on the heels of his shoes.
Rhoden said he reviewed Monteith’s body camera footage from his previous interaction with Foy and noted Foy was wearing the same clothing as the male seen in the footage with the Dodge Journey.
Rhoden said Foy interacted with police on Feb. 16 in an unrelated matter. He said the title to the Journey was found on Foy at that time, along with other items that belonged to the vehicle’s owner. He said Foy was wearing shoes with reflective marking on the heel.
He said Foy denied stealing the vehicle. He said Foy did not have an explanation for why he was in possession of the victim’s items.
Rhoden said the Dodge Journey was later found by local police in Milton, along with Foy. He said the vehicle was towed from the scene.
For the third operating charge, Detective Kevin Grealis, of the South Burlington police, said in his affidavit on Oct. 25 police received a report stating a male had been seen stealing a bicycle off the rack of a parked vehicle at a grocery store parking lot.
Grealis said the witness reported the male, later identified as Foy, was with a female, who was driving a 2013 Honda CR-V. He said the witness reported he confronted Foy and the pair fled the scene.
The detective said the license plate on the Honda was reportedly stolen from a vehicle at a parking garage in Winooski and did not belong to the Honda. He said suspects will often attach the license plate of other vehicles to a stolen vehicle they are using in an effort to avoid detection.
Grealis said he later learned Foy had been living inside the Winooski parking garage with the female.
The detective said he later located the CR-V unattended in Winooski with the stolen license plate still attached.
Grealis said he contacted the vehicle’s owner, who reported it had been taken to the shop for repairs when it was stolen in Williston.
He said he located Foy on Nov. 1 and Foy denied stealing the bicycle and the vehicle.
For the attempted grand larceny charge Foy faces, police said on Jan. 26, Foy was seen trying to steal a bicycle at the University of Vermont by cutting a lock. Police said officers arrived and found Foy trying to remove the bicycle from a “bike hut” at the school. Police said the bicycle , a Marin Bobcat Trail model, was valued at $1,149.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.