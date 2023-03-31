BURLINGTON — A Johnson man is accused of stealing vehicles in Berlin and Williston, among other crimes.

Brian C. Foy, 47, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Chittenden County criminal court in Burlington to three felony counts of aggravated vehicle operation without the owner’s consent, a felony count of attempted grand larceny, three misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release, and misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license, petit larceny, retail theft and unlawful trespass.

