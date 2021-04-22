BARRE TOWN — Two women are running to replace long-time Town Clerk Donna Kelty.
Kelty will retire when her term expires next month after being elected six times and serving as the town’s clerk and treasurer for 20 years. She served for 11 years as an assistant town clerk before that.
Caitlin Janus and Tina Lunt both want to replace Kelty and are running for a 3-year term. The candidates are listed alphabetically.
Both women have said they want to be clerk to better serve the town where they have lived their entire lives. While they are running against each other, they also stressed the importance of the town clerk being a nonpartisan position.
Janus had been co-running the equine program at Vermont Technical College for seven years before the program had to close as result of the coronavirus pandemic economic impact. In that role, she said she was responsible for managing the program’s finances and budget. Also, she said she has experience with facility maintenance and was in charge of the care of all the animals, on top of teaching students. Janus said she oversaw about a half dozen employees.
“So I’ve had extensive professional management experience,” she said.
She helps manage her husband’s construction business, as well. Janus said from that, she’s learned about surveying and deed research which she said will serve her well as town clerk.
If elected, Janus said she’s not planning to change how things are now in the clerk’s office.
“I’m not looking for my next job, I’m looking for my next career. And, if elected, I would hope to continue this career as long as the great Donna Kelty has done it,” she said.
Janus said she enjoys meeting and talking with people and has met many new people during the campaign.
Lunt is an administrative assistant at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School, a position she’s held for 8 years. With her position at the school, Lunt said she already has experience with agendas, taking meeting minutes, keeping records and scheduling.
She’s worked at National Life, Highland Sugarworks and Central Vermont Medical Center as well.
She said she has computer skills and is well-versed in technology. She noted she keeps up-to-date with policies and procedures.
She said being town clerk would help her make use of her 20-plus years of office experience. Lunt said the position would both advance her career and help her better connect with the community.
Lunt can’t say if she would make changes or not because she said she doesn’t have the job yet.
“I can say building relationships is a priority,” she said.
Lunt said she’s excited to work with the other municipal employees in this leadership role, to learn from them and hopefully they can learn some things from her as well. She said she has experience working with different personalities at the school, including parents and students, and treats everyone fair.
“Barre Town residents have an important decision to be made. It should be based on our qualifications and what we can bring to keep up that leadership that Donna Kelty has brought us the past 32 years,” Lunt said.
The election will take place at the school on May 11 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.