BARRE TOWN — They surprised him again. At his last select board meeting ahead of retirement, Jack Mitchell was caught off guard when local officials presented him with a resolution honoring him for over 50 years of public service and naming this year’s spring bulk trash day “Jack Mitchell Day.”
The board’s regular meeting Tuesday night was Mitchell’s last, since he has decided not to seek reelection and will retire. Michael Gilbar is running unopposed for Mitchell’s two-year seat in next week’s election.
Near the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, board Chair Paul White noted there was a last-minute addition to the agenda. White then asked fellow board member Norma Malone to read a resolution.
Malone read that Mitchell was being honored for “over 50 years of dedicated public service.”
Mitchell exclaimed, “Fifty?!” He said he had no idea it had been that long, and was reminded he was first elected as a justice of the peace in town in 1970.
Malone read Mitchell has been a life-long resident of the town. She read he is “known by all to be of sound judgment, fine character, generous spirit and jovial temperament.”
“Whereas, Jack Mitchell is held in the highest regard for his dedicated and professional service to the residents of the Town of Barre in his capacity as bus driver extraordinaire, and protector of persons and property whilst performing his duties as a trustworthy public safety officer,” Malone read.
She read Mitchell has served in numerous elected and appointed positions during the past five decades, including 30 years on the select board.
The resolution concluded by announcing this year’s spring bulk trash day on May 13, an event Mitchell helped create in town and has overseen since, will be known as “Jack Mitchell Day.” This year coincidentally is the 30th year of the semi-annual event where residents drop off large items, such as old furniture and mattresses, for disposal.
Surprising Mitchell has become a bit of a running theme in town.
Mitchell was surprised in 2021 when he was presented with the Wendell F. Pelkey Citizenship & Service Award, a distinction the town has been handing out since 1991 and is named after a man who served for years on the board. Officials said they wanted to surprise him with the award because he would have never allowed himself to be the recipient of such an award.
He said Tuesday he didn’t expect to get honored again and now understood why there were other current and former town officials and staff attending the meeting. He was the lone “no” vote when the board passed a motion adopting the resolution honoring him, which drew a laugh from the audience.
He also was surprised earlier this year when the town’s budget committee, which includes the select board, decided to include funding for a wood chipper. Mitchell had been requesting that piece of equipment for the town’s highway crew for years and appeared ready to accept another defeat when the committee caught him off guard and voted to buy the chipper.
Paul Malone, Norma Malone’s husband and Pelkey, winner himself for his prior years of service to the town, said Mitchell’s contributions to the community have been enormous. Mitchell has worked over the years to connect generators to all the town’s facilities and helped get a generator installed at Barre Town Middle & Elementary School so that building can serve as an emergency shelter. Paul Malone said that doesn’t happen without Mitchell’s, “persistent and persuading capabilities.”
He said he and Mitchell haven’t always agreed, but Mitchell is one of the most reasonable people he’s dealt with.
“It’s nice to know that there are still individuals out there that are dedicated to their community. That’s becoming something in short supply,” Paul Malone said.
Norma Malone noted Mitchell would be leaving Tuesday’s meeting with a parting gift. His squeaky old office chair, which survived two rounds of chair upgrades because Mitchell refused to part with it, was wrapped in a bow and ready for Mitchell to take home. Mitchell said he’d take his beloved chair to his deer camp.
His fellow board members thanked him for his service and told him it was a pleasure to serve with him. Mitchell said one thing he’s appreciated about the town is how even in disagreements, those involved stay civil and respectful with each other.
“Hopefully, that will continue,” he said.
Mitchell thanked everyone for the recognition and kind words, and for the town’s support of his efforts throughout the years.
He said he first ran for the board because he wanted to help out the average taxpayer where the town could. As a former police officer and former deputy sheriff, Mitchell said he always remembered that a police instructor told him that work was 90% common sense and 10% knowledge. He said he’s tried to apply that common sense to his time on the board.
But Mitchell said during the last few years he started to dread the annual budget process and all the time that work takes, so he figured it was a good time to step down.
“I didn’t think I needed another two years of grueling budget discussions,” he said.
While Mitchell is retiring from the board, he’s not going away completely. He said he would stay on as the town’s emergency management chair for at least another year.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.