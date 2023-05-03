Jack Mitchell honored

Jack Mitchell, second from left, receives a resolution from his fellow select board members honoring him for more than 50 years of public service ahead of his retirement from the board.

 Provided Photo

BARRE TOWN — They surprised him again. At his last select board meeting ahead of retirement, Jack Mitchell was caught off guard when local officials presented him with a resolution honoring him for over 50 years of public service and naming this year’s spring bulk trash day “Jack Mitchell Day.”

The board’s regular meeting Tuesday night was Mitchell’s last, since he has decided not to seek reelection and will retire. Michael Gilbar is running unopposed for Mitchell’s two-year seat in next week’s election.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

