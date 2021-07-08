BARRE — An unconventional downtown art display will be the focus of a summer-long scavenger hunt until its creative curbside pieces — from cats and dogs to race cars and coupes — are auctioned off in mid-September.
Credit Stefanie Kingzett for wondering what the Barre Partnership could do to encourage families to get out, go for a stroll and enjoy the Barre Art Splash while it lasts.
Seems Kingzett was pretty impressed by the colorful collection of fiberglass pieces created as part of an improbable fundraiser the Barre Rotary Club organized in the middle of the pandemic.
“When they first went out I thought: ‘This is definitely something families should come see,’” said Kingzett. “Not just driving by, but really getting a close look at all the work that went into those pieces.”
Kingzett, a mom with a young son, was eager to come up with a way to get kids involved and during a brainstorming session she liked the sound of a scavenger hunt.
“It wasn’t my idea,” said Kingzett. “I just came up with the clues.”
Whose idea was it?
“It was my idea,” Karl Rinker said Thursday, before promptly pausing and correcting himself.
“It wasn’t my idea,” he said. “I got it from somebody else.”
That’s a pattern with Rinker who borrowed the idea for the Art Splash — right down to the summer-ending auction from an annual event held in Catskill, New York.
While it’s all cats in Catskill, Rinker poached the idea of adding dogs and eventually race cars and coupes to the mix in an effort to drum up interest in a project that had its share of skeptics among fellow Barre Rotarians.
When Rinker hears a good idea he doesn’t mind claiming it and when Jamie George at Granite City Graphics suggested a scavenger hunt based on the 37 pieces of art for which she made plaques, Rinker bit.
“I shared it with Lindsey Lozier and she told Tracie (Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership) and thanks to Stefanie (Kingzett) here we are,” Rinker said.
Almost.
Kingzett took the idea and ran with it — crafting clues inspired by the colorful mix of cats and dogs and cars that now line both sides of a half-mile strip of North Main Street.
Did Kingzett get them all?
“Yes and no,” she said.
Though the subjects of all 37 pieces are reflected in the 29 clues she came up, with she didn’t feel the need to double — and in Jason Corliss and Phil Scott’s case — triple down on cars that were tributes to the same drivers.
The rule Kingzett used for the race cars for Corliss and Scott was the same one she applied to the multiple 1932 Ford three-window coupes — two each — created in memory of Henry Montandon, Russ Ingerson and Ronnie Marvin.
The scavenger hunt form is now finished and will be available at downtown merchants or can be downloaded at www.thebarrepartnership.com or www.barreartsplash.org.
“It’s going to be fun,” said Kingzett, whose 8-year-old son, Harrison, and his fellow Cub Scouts will have a leg up in a hunt that, thanks to Mary Jane Magnan of Richard J. Wobby Jewelers, promises a free creemee for those who answer all the questions.
The scouts have signed up to help Linda Kiniry of the Paleteers of the Vermont, clean and polish the art pieces on Mondays.
Kiniry recruited many of the artists who produced the pieces and has an “Art Splash wagon” — complete with a spray pump, spray bottles and cloths to keep them shining through the summer.
Rinker, who is hawking Art Splash T-shirts, said the scavenger hunt will start next week and ballots voting for the “People’s Choice” awards is already underway with ballots available at downtown merchants.
There are five categories “top all-around,” “most artistic,” “most original,” “makes you smile,” and “looks like the most work.”
Next week’s launch of the scavenger hunt should have folks taking a closer look at all of the pieces and may lead to more informed voting, Rinker said.
Kingzett hopes folks take the time to appreciate each piece, whether they decide to tackle the scavenger hunt in one stroll or complete the form a little at a time.
Starting next week and running through the rest of the summer completed forms can be turned in at the Barre Farmers’ Market on the Pearl Street Pedestrian Way from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays or at Food Truck Thursday’s and the summer concert series in Currier Park from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.
Lewis is making arrangements with Simply Creemees to supply the ice cream Magnan offered to pay for when completed forms are submitted by anyone 13 and under.
The scavenger hunt will last until the pieces are loaded up, hauled back to the Vermont Granite Museum where they were stored over the winter and auctioned off at a gala event set for Sept. 18.
