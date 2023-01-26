MIDDLESEX — Just when it looked as if town meeting would return to Middlesex for the first time in three years, the select board abruptly canceled plans for a March 7 floor vote in favor of automatically mailing Town Meeting Day ballots to all active registered voters in the community.
What a difference a week makes.
Though the board’s five members were of mixed minds with respect to the value of holding a traditional town meeting — this year, or in some cases ever — that’s what they agreed to do last Tuesday. The vote was 4-1.
It was 4-1 again this Tuesday when the board changed its mind and Randy Drury replaced Vic Dwire as the lone “no” vote on a motion that conditionally canceled plans to hold a traditional town meeting at Rumney Memorial School on March 7.
Passage of emergency legislation that, among other things, extended pandemic-related relief to floor vote towns that aren’t yet ready to revive their traditional town meetings.
As predicted, that legislation passed on Wednesday and was swiftly signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott and instantly changed how voters in Middlesex will conduct town business this year.
It wouldn’t have if the board hadn’t reversed course Tuesday night — shortening the list of questions voters will be asked to answer on Town Meeting Day and changing the way they will answer them.
Actually, the way they will answer them — by Australian ballot — will be the same way they answered them on Town Meeting Day last year and the year before that.
The last traditional town meeting in Middlesex was held just before the pandemic hit in 2020.
Last week, board member Liz Scharf was ready for a return to participatory democracy, and so was Chair Peter Hood. Dwire, Drury and board member Phil Hyjek were less enthusiastic about the prospect of reviving a tradition that resulted in big decisions being made by a small sliver of town voters.
Before it was over, Drury and Hyjek joined Hood and Scharf in voting to bring back town meeting if only to ask voters whether they preferred to consider future budgets by Australian ballot and to decide other public questions using that same daylong voting system.
Those are two questions that must be debated and decided on the floor of an open town meeting and Drury made the motion to ask them last week with Hyjek supplying the second.
The board discussed the emergency legislation that was predicted to pass this week at that meeting, but voted, 4-1, to forego the anticipated opportunity to vote by Australian ballot again this year.
Town Clerk Sarah Merriman said that changed Tuesday night amid fresh concerns some elderly residents had indicated they were eager for town meeting but unwilling to risk it for health reasons this year.
Merriman said the board approved a motion that authorized the Town Meeting Day elections be conducted by Australian ballot if the emergency legislation passed as anticipated and to press ahead with the previously approved floor vote if it didn’t.
The legislation passed Wednesday and, based on the board’s action Tuesday night, ballots will be mailed to all active non-challenged registered voters.
Those ballots won’t include articles asking voters to decide whether budgets and public questions should be decided by Australian ballot in the future.
Merriman said Drury wanted those questions answered this year and voted against the motion that made that impossible.
