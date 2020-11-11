NORTHFIELD — The investigation into two crashes last year involving a Northfield police officer, one in which a cruiser was wrecked and has since been replaced, is ongoing, though the status of that officer is unclear.
For the cruiser crash, according to the town, Officer Christopher Hoar was driving on Union Brook Road at about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28, 2019, when the 2017 police cruiser he was driving crashed. No other vehicles were involved and no other property was damaged. Hoar suffered minor injuries. The town bought a new cruiser for $34,000 to replace the destroyed one. The new cruiser has since been put into service, according to minutes from the Select Board’s Sept. 22 meeting.
The town received about $18,000 from insurance to replace the cruiser.
Berlin Officer David Rhoden responded to the crash, according to the crash report obtained by the Times Argus through a public records request. Rhoden said in his report Hoar told him he was speeding and took his eyes off the road when he drove off the roadway and hit a retaining wall. The report didn’t say what Hoar was distracted by.
Hoar was involved in another crash in August 2019. The Times Argus received a crash report from the Department of Motor Vehicles stating Hoar had crashed and heavily damaged his personal vehicle.
For that crash, Northfield Officer Levi S. Willey, who had been hired by the department two months before the crash, wrote the crash report and noted he smelled alcohol on his co-worker. He said in the report he didn’t ask Hoar to provide a breath sample or conduct field sobriety tests because he didn’t see any signs of impairment from Hoar. Willey said in the report he did not turn on his body camera, though he didn’t say why. He reported Hoar told him to treat the crash as nonreportable, so photos weren’t taken of the scene.
Town officials have declined to talk about the crashes because they say the crashes are under investigation. The town has hired private investigator Daniel K. Troidl, a retired Vermont State Police detective who now operates a private investigation firm out of South Hero, to help with the investigations.
Northfield Town Manager Jeff Schulz said in a Monday email the investigation into Hoar is ongoing.
Police Chief John Helfant said in a Tuesday email Hoar’s brother Brian, who had been a sergeant with the department, has resigned and is now working for the Barre City Police Department. But Christopher Hoar’s status with the town is unclear.
Helfant said, “last I knew” Christopher Hoar had taken a position with the New England Police Benevolent Association, a police union based in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. When pressed on whether Christopher Hoar had quit the department or resigned, Helfant said, “No final determination has been made regarding Chris’ position with the police department.”
