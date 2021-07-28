PLAINFIELD — The intersection fix at Route 2 and Main Street is on hold until the town decides whether it will pay about $311,000 to move water and sewer lines impacted by the project.
The Select Board held a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the agreements the town needs to sign with the state for the project.
For years, residents have asked the state to fix the intersection because of its poor sight lines. It can be a tricky intersection to navigate because the slope down onto Main Street can be especially hazardous in winter as result of ice and snow. And residents report a guardrail that has been installed on an island in the intersection in the past few years has made sight lines worse.
The state gave the town two options for a fix: make minor changes to help sight lines or overhaul the intersection entirely. After receiving feedback from residents last year, the Select Board gave the state the go-ahead for the major fix.
That fix involves removing the island entirely and installing a T-intersection with traffic lights. However, there are water and sewer lines buried under the intersection that would need to be moved for this work to take place. The state will pay for line replacement outside of its right-of-way, but the town is responsible for the lines in the state right-of-way, with a cost estimate of $311,638.
The state has given the board draft agreements laying out who is responsible for what.
Before those agreements can be signed, Town Clerk Linda Wells said there needs to be a town-wide vote if the town is going to spend that much money. Wells said while she needed to do some research on possible funding sources, the town can bond for the money, but the residents need to approve the expenditure first.
Board members discussed holding such a vote on Town Meeting Day in March. They also asked Wells to find out how much it would cost the town to hold a special vote.
Board member Tammy Farnham has been working with the state on the fix. Farnham said the project is about 3 to 5 years out from construction with all the other steps the state needs to take, such as permitting and securing right-of-ways. She said that three- to five-year window starts when the town signs the agreements.
“Basically, the project is at a stand-still” until the agreements are signed, she said.
The town is currently in the process of adding a sidewalk to the side of the bridge on Main Street near the intersection to make that bridge safer for pedestrians. It’s on the hook for about $150,000 for that project, which it is paying with a loan.
The town also needs to replace or remove a bridge on Brook Road in the village that experts have said is too narrow for major rainstorms where debris gets caught under the bridge and causes flooding. Replacing the bridge is estimated to cost $1.4 million. The town would need to come up with about $350,000 of that if it were to get a FEMA grant for the project.
The costs are quickly adding up and it’s making some in town nervous about how they are going to pay for it all.
Board member Sasha Thayer said, “To me, it doesn’t seem like we’re a town that has this kind of financing.”
For the intersection fix, Greg Chamberlin, chief system operator of Plainfield’’s water and wastewater treatment facility, asked if residents could handle the tax impact of another $30,000 per year added to the town budget, assuming Plainfield gets a 10-year loan for the $311,638 bill. Residents wondered if the town could delay some of the work so that residents aren’t hit by multiple large bills at once.
Farnham said she understood the need for spreading out large costs, but the projects the town is currently working on involve safety issues. She said those issues aren’t going to go away if Plainfield decides to wait on a certain project.
“So at some point the town needs to address our safety issues,” Farnham said.
Board members still need to go through the draft agreements to ask the state any questions they might have or to make certain tweaks as needed. Board Chair Jim Volz said the board will have a future meeting soon devoted to the agreements, but that meeting date was not set Tuesday.
