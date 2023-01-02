A Burlington area man remains in critical condition after a savage beating at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans last week, officials said.

Inmate Jeffrey Hall, 55, was admitted to the intensive care unit at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington following the prison attack on Dec. 22, officials said. Hall remains in critical condition, a hospital spokesman said.

