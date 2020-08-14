PLAINFIELD — Rescue personnel on Friday were called to Spruce Mountain trail head to respond to a hiker who had fallen from the fire tower.
A news release stated that first responders were called to the scene around shortly before noon in response to a female hiker who had fallen from the fire tower.
At approximately 11:43 a.m., Waterbury Backcountry, Barre Town Fire Department, Plainfield Fire and Rescue, and East Montpelier Fire Department responded to the fire tower to assist Kelly Houston, 51, of Randolph, New Jersey, who had fallen two flights of stairs down the tower while trying to capture a video of the view.
After making contact and assessing Houston’s medical status, first responders contacted the National Guard and requested a helicopter rescue to safely remove Houston from the mountain.
Around 4 p.m., Houston was safely hoisted into the helicopter and transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
No other information was provided at press time.
