BARRE — Plans to replace and potentially relocate the city’s aging public works complex just passed a “major milestone,” but city officials are still an awfully long way from busting out the silver shovels for a ceremonial groundbreaking.
City councilors were told Tuesday night the need is real, the investment is overdue, a conceptual floor plan is now complete, a site assessment soon will be, and they can expect a final report detailing a preliminary planning process that has already spanned 15 months by Thanksgiving.
That was the good news delivered by Public Works Director Bill Ahearn and Brad Prescott of Banwell Architects, who provided councilors with a sneak peak of the floor plan for the proposed facility and an update on a planning process that is nearing an important pivot point.
“We have … a definition of what we need, we’re looking at where we could place it and one of the next phases is beginning to talk about what will it cost and when or how might it happen,” Ahearn explained.
That’s when councilors were hit with the bad news, which came in the form of Prescott’s “high-level cost opinion” — one that suggests the new facility could easily cost $30 million regardless of where it is eventually built. That price doesn’t reflect the potential cost of property acquisition, site work that may be needed or soft costs associated with turning the conceptual design into bid-ready documents.
Though Prescott stressed his “cost opinion” should not be mistaken for a “cost estimate,” he acknowledged the jaw-dropping nature of the number.
“A couple of years ago, we wouldn’t have been using that kind of dollar figure,” Prescott said. “Inflation has really done quite a job to the construction market.
“We’re seeing some historical numbers at this juncture for cost per square foot,” he added, suggesting those who are better at forecasting than he is aren’t anticipating those numbers will drop.
To put Prescott’s “opinion” into context City Manager Steve Mackenzie’s back-of-the-napkin guesstimate four years ago put the price of the project in the $5 million to $10 million range.
Mackenzie, a professional engineer, didn’t have the benefit of a detailed floor plan, but Prescott said inflation, not that needs-based plan, is largely responsible.
“It’s a relatively straightforward structure,” he said. “We’re not talking about the Taj Mahal here.”
Ahearn agreed, describing a durable, but frills-free fix to a long-acknowledged problem.
“It’s the economy version only that we’re looking at,” he said.
According to Ahearn, the mostly metal structure under consideration would be built to last and replace an inefficient mix of mostly obsolete buildings that shelter millions of dollars worth of municipal equipment and supplies.
None of those buildings are sprinklered, some have structural and code compliance issues, and all are co-located on the tight 2.7-acre public works campus that is inefficient — both operationally and from an energy perspective.
Due to their age and condition, investing in upgrading the buildings isn’t viewed as a cost-effective solution, and while the Burnham Street site is one of three still under consideration, its size is a challenge.
Councilors were told two other privately owned sites are still actively being considered. One is currently under option and the other soon could be.
Both sites were among 11 identified by pouring over tax maps looking for suitably sized properties. Preliminary screening criteria, which ranged from access to municipal water and sewer and distance from homes to accessibility and flood plain concerns, were used to narrow the list.
Prescott said further analysis is needed and a key consideration will be how well the proposed building fits on the site.
Though some of it isn’t enclosed, Prescott said the single structure covers roughly 105,000 square feet.
“It’s a lot of building,” he said.
According to Prescott, roughly 66,000 square feet would be enclosed heated space — including administrative offices and mechanics bays. Another 8,000 square feet of the structure would be unheated storage space, and there is roughly 20,000 square feet of roof that would cover sand and other materials.
Ahearn said the proposed facility would address issues ranging from a range of “risk-based” and “employee safety-based” concerns, and replace a deteriorating collection of buildings that are undersized and operationally inadequate.
Ahearn said storing over $3 million in equipment in a building with no sprinklers is potentially catastrophic.
“It’s a powder keg,” he said.
Because of space constraints, Ahearn said more than $500,000 worth of equipment — two 10-wheel dump trucks and an excavator are stored outside year-round — exposing them to the elements and occasional vandalism.
Though councilors didn’t dispute the well-documented need, they said cost is a concern and some were troubled that they weren’t provided the materials in advance.
“We’re flying a little blind tonight,” Mayor Jake Hemmerick said, echoing a concern expressed by Councilor Michael Deering II.
Mackenzie assured councilors they would be supplied with the materials presented Tuesday night and Ahearn said a late-August meeting with the council is planned before drafting the final report.
Given the possible cost, Councilor Thomas Lauzon urged some thought be given to phasing the project, as well as possible funding sources.
Prescott said that is the plan and possible federal and state funding sources were being explored and would be necessary.
“We understand that the funding for this project is beyond our city funding,” he said.
Mackenzie said that has long been the case though the gap is much wider than it was when plans were first discussed, making arming the council with a credible approach to address the longstanding problem a priority.
Though the final report won’t be issued until after he retires in July, Mackenzie described Tuesday night’s presentation as a “major milestone” in a planning process that should provide the council with information it needs to determine how, if not when, to proceed.
