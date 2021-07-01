MONTPELIER — While there will not be an official Independence Day celebration in the Capital City this year, there will be events held in some surrounding towns.
Montpelier typically holds a July 3 event, but those at Montpelier Alive decided in April to not hold such an event this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Events like July 3rd require many months of planning and careful coordination. The event costs tens of thousands of dollars to put on and involves working with dozens of vendors, performers, sponsors, parade participants, security personnel, etc. We waited as long as we could, but ultimately, we had to make a decision based on the information we had at the time,” officials said is a statement on the Montpelier Alive website.
There will be an event on July 3 in Montpelier put on by Shidaa Projects, a nonprofit that works to share West African culture through dance, drumming and cultural education. That event will take place on the State House lawn from 5 to 8 p.m.
Some Capital Area Neighborhoods in Montpelier have organized events on July 3 and 4 for neighbors. There will be an open-to-all event on Langdon Street from 3 to 5 p.m. July 3. That street will be closed during that time. There will be chalk art and music.
A porch concert will take place on Loomis Street from 4 to 6 p.m. July 4 featuring Montpelier band Night Kitchen.
Former Republican gubernatorial candidate John Klar released a video on his YouTube page Tuesday announcing he would hold an Independence Day event on the State House lawn from noon to 2 p.m.
“To celebrate our heritage, our Constitution and our liberties, even our free speech,” Klar said.
In Greensboro, “The Funky Fourth” is on and there will be fireworks at dusk on July 2. They will be set off over Jim Sowles property at Tolman’s Corners. The rain date for the fireworks is July 5.
The parade will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. with participants forming on Country Club Road and proceeding down Breezy Avenue.
A parade will be held in Randolph at 10 a.m. Saturday with the theme “Celebrate our Community Heroes.”
Warren will have a July 4 celebration “for the 72nd-almost-consecutive year,” according to the Mad River Valley website. The parade will take place Sunday at 10 a.m. on Main Street. That street will be closed at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. This year’s parade theme is “Heroes Among Us.”
Fireworks will take place at dusk Sunday at Sugarbush Resort.
In Waterbury, the Not Quite Independence Day celebration is scheduled for Saturday, July 10. Usually held on the last Saturday in June and organized by the Waterbury Rotary Club, NQID as it’s called, was set for July 10 this spring as organizers aimed to hold it when state COVID-19 restrictions were expected to be lifted. The celebration will be held in downtown Waterbury starting with a parade on Main Street at 4 p.m. from the State Office Complex to the railroad bridge near the roundabout. This year’s theme is “The Roaring 20s.” Live music and food vendors will be set up at Rusty Parker Memorial Park afterward. Fireworks behind the state offices at dusk should be visible throughout the downtown with parking available in the state parking lot.
