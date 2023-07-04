MONTPELIER — What do a fleet-footed man from Middlesex and a tiny, but tenacious Waterbury woman have in common?
On Monday in Montpelier the answer was “strollers” and if you were interested in examples of “resilience” you didn’t have to wait for the Capital City’s pre-Independence Day parade to spot them. All you had to do was look for those pushing babies through the throng of people who flooded State Street, its sidewalks and the State House lawn.
People like Katelynn Gilbert.
Gilbert, 32, of Waterbury, parked on Barre Street, strapped one of her sons, Braxton, 1, to her chest, placed the other, Mateo, 3, in his stroller, grabbed the hand of their sister, Aliyah, 5, and began what started as an easy march to the State House.
It got harder by the time they turned from Main to State Street, and harder still as they approached the Elm Street intersection.
Gilbert wasn’t complaining, and neither were her children, whose interest in getting their faces painted was briefly threatened by their fascination with Porta-Potties.
“I don’t know what it is about them,” Gilbert said with a shrug while nodding at a bank of portable toilets that was easier to get to than the face-painting table with the super long line.
Resilient?
You betcha!
Gilbert, who was wearing one of her three children, pushing another with one hand, while holding on to the third with the other, deftly navigating a red, white and blue sea of people to complete her mission before settling in to enjoy a celebration that, for her family, began with face-painting and ended with fireworks.
Then there was Ross Lieblappen.
Lieblappen’s 26th-place finish in this year’s Montpelier Mile was misleading, because the Middlesex man ran the race pushing his son, Everett, and daughter, Freya, in their shared stroller.
Freya will turn 2 later this summer, and Everett was literally born on the Fourth of July.
“He’s a Fourth-of-July baby,” Lieblappen said, still catching his breath from a race he finished in a hair over five-and-half minutes.
Running on rain-slicked roads and pushing a double stroller, the time was 15 seconds faster than the last mile Lieblappen ran with his two young children. When it was over, Everett and Freya received congratulatory high-fives from their dad for their rolling role in the race.
Resilient?
And then some!
There was a lot going on in Montpelier before and after a parade that caught a break when a light rain that dampened runners like Lieblappen moments earlier stopped and never started again.
It was hot, and humid and crowded and, according to Montpelier resident Alexis Florence, awfully fun to watch.
“I’m a people watcher,” confessed Florence, who sat in the eye of the storm — her back to the metal pole at the front of the State House lawn with the historic sign that proclaims its presence.
So, what was Florence, an early arrival who came empty-handed and staked out her spot, seeing?
“A little bit of everything, which is awesome!” she said.
There was more than a little of some things — from food and fun to people of all ages. Some, like Florence, relished being in the thick of it while others, like Frank Evans and his three daughters, preferred being on the edge of everything.
Evans, 88, of East Montpelier, didn’t bring a stroller. He brought a lawn chair, as did his daughters, Jennifer Evans, of Brookfield; Martha Evans-Mongeon, of Elmore; and Cathy Deyo, of Berlin.
Veteran parade watchers, the family set up early on the lawn in front of the state office building at 133 State St. — right next to the parking lot where the local farmers market is held on Saturdays throughout the spring and summer.
Why there?
“Because it’s not there,” Jennifer Evans said, nodding at the crowded State House lawn.
Just up the street, Barre residents Eleanor Gaudette and James Reed snagged one of the benches in front of the Pavilion Office Building shortly after 3 p.m. and didn’t leave it for long until after the parade, which started at 6:15 p.m., was over.
Montpelier resident Michelle Champoux was holding down a bench in front of the U.S. Post Office where she and her husband, Brian Bogart, enjoyed Tunisian deserts and crêpes before he went looking for more food, leaving the woman with the flag earrings to ponder the importance of patriotism.
“It’s deeply important,” she said. “I support the aspirations of our country.”
While Champoux’s earrings were a subtle nod to Independence Day others, like Montpelier residents David Burns, Becca Gentile and their children Sage, 5, Cade, 3, and 18-month-old Juniper, went full-on red, white and blue.
Like Gilbert, Gentile made good use of a stroller — pushing Cade, his 3-year-old cousin, Ada Long, and occasionally Sage, while Burns carried Juniper and went hunting for food.
Nelia Taraski was busy making balloon animals to order at the corner of State and Elm streets, while her husband, Chap, pastor of the Resurrection Baptist Church was nursing a bum shoulder and praising his wife’s prowess.
“We used to have a youth pastor and all he could do was three-legged giraffes,” he said, as his wife was cranking out puppies and swords for free.
“We just want to put smiles on people’s faces,” Taraski said.
Many came armed with umbrellas and while they briefly came in handy, what little rain there was ended as the parade was starting.
That was good news for Florence, who planned to “people watch” through the parade and stick around for the fireworks, unless it rained.
It didn’t.
