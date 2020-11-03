BARRE – Democrats once again busted out the brooms on Tuesday, sweeping their three Republican rivals, along with an Independent, out of the race for Washington County’s three seats in the Vermont Senate.
The unofficial results from all 20 Washington County towns reflected good news for all three incumbents as Ann Cummings, Anthony Pollina and Andrew Perchlik coasted to re-election on Tuesday.
Cummings led the way. The Montpelier Democrat received 21,115 votes in the countywide race, cementing her bid for a 13th consecutive two-year term.
As the night progressed Cummings’ lead went from formidable to beyond insurmountable and the same was true to a lesser extent of both other incumbents.
Pollina, a Progressive Democrat from Middlesex, was sitting in second place with 17,163 votes – more than enough to secure his sixth two-year term.
Perchlik’s bid for second term was similarly safe. The Montpelier Democrat received 14,998 across the 20-town county.
The race produced three winners and four losers – three of them Republicans, and all of them from Barre Town.
Dwayne Tucker was the best of the rest, though fewer than 150 votes separated the three Republicans.
Tucker received 9,247 votes and was sitting in fourth place more than 5,700 votes behind Perchlik.
Two other Barre Town Republicans – Dawnmarie Tomasi and Ken Alger – were in fifth and sixth place respectively. Tomasi, a first-time candidate, received 9,179 votes and Alger, who like Tucker ran for senate two years ago, received 9,100 votes.
The only other candidate in the race was Barre Town Independent Paul Vallerand. Vallerand was bringing up the rear with 2,342 votes, according to the unofficial results.
Contacted Tuesday night, Cummings embraced her latest victory, thanked voters and said she is eager to get back to work helping Vermont navigate the COVID-19 crisis.
“Our biggest challenge when we go back is supporting our health department and our governor … getting this virus under control and making sure our people get what they need,” said Cummings, who said she was “grateful” to voters for returning her to office and ready to go to work for them.
Cummings, who serves as chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee, said the pandemic has highlighted issues ranging from child care and broadband to food insecurity and fragile downtowns.
Pollina said he, too, was gratified by the support he received from voters and welcomed the opportunity to return to the State House to make the case for protecting Vermont’s social safety net in the midst of a pandemic and pushing progressive initiatives like his “Vermont Green New Deal.”
“Our priority has got to be to make sure we do everything possible to help our local businesses and families survive the COVID pandemic,” he said.
Pollina predicted a budget battle where difficult decisions will have to be made and vowed to protect the interests of “working families and vulnerable Vermonters.”
Perchlik sounded similar themes – expressing appreciation to voters for returning him to office and promising to address the fallout of the COVID crisis on families and businesses.
“We have to make sure we rebuild a vibrant economy right here in central Vermont,” he said, suggesting that means addressing the pandemic-related challenges facing traditional downtowns, farmers and everyday workers.
“Home budgets have been hit hard,” he said. “We need to keep that in mind.”
Perchlik said encouraging investment in a renewable energy economy will remain a priority, as will transportation-related issues.
The outcome of this year’s senate race, which was largely a replay of the 2018 contest, was never seriously in doubt
Cummings, Pollina and Perchlik jumped out to early leads on the strength of returns reported shortly after the polls closed in central Vermont’s Twin Cities.
Cummings posted first-place finishes in Barre – 2,057 votes – and Montpelier – 3,860 votes – votes – jumping to an early lead that she never surrendered with a combined 5,917 votes those two communities.
In what was a theme across much of the county Pollina finished second in Barre with 1,529 votes and a rare third in Montpelier with 3,341 votes for a combined total of 4,870 to start the evening.
Perchlik placed fifth in Barre with 1,139 votes, but finished a strong second in Montpelier with 4,564 votes – good for third place at that point.
The Republicans couldn’t match those numbers. Tomasi received 1,218 votes in Barre and 670 votes in Montpelier for a total of 1,888 votes – nearly 2,700 votes out of third place.
Tucker picked up 1,259 votes in Barre and 563 votes in Montpelier for a total of 1,822 and Alger was just off that pace with 1,795 votes – 1,242 in Barre and 553 in Montpelier.
Vallerand earned 433 votes in Barre and 259 votes in Montpelier for a combined 361 votes.
Though the three Republicans were buoyed by a strong showing in conservative Barre Town, that proved to be an aberration. Tucker paced the field in Barre Town with 2,296 votes – pushing his three-town total to 4,118. Alger and Tomasi finished second and third with 2,239 and 2,054 respectively. With Barre, Barre Town and Montpelier in the books Alger had 4,034 votes and Tomasi had 3,942.
Those numbers put a dent in the Democrats lead, but Cummings still picked up 1,977 votes – pushing her total 7,894. Pollina received 1,304 votes increasing his haul to 6,174 votes in the early-going and despite finishing a distant sixth with 898 votes Perchlik still had a comfortable cushion with 5,462 votes with central Vermont’s three largest population centers out of the way.
Vallerand’s independent candidacy picked up 631 votes in his home town pushing his total to 992.
It was downhill from there.
Cummings, Pollina and Perchlik finished one-two-three in 14 of the 17 remaining towns, including Waterbury, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Plainfield. The margins of victory were wider in some towns than in others, but Tucker, Tomasi and Alger never gained ground on the incumbents and Vallerand was never really in the race.
Cummings said the challengers were at a decided disadvantage in a “strange election cycle” that saw concerns about COVID-19 prevent the door-to-door campaigning that she enjoys and believes is most effective.
“It was a struggle trying to learn how to campaign online,” she said, suggesting that was an “even bigger challenge for the newcomers,” who couldn’t rely on name recognition.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.