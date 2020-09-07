NORTHFIELD – Two Republicans in Northfield are challenged by two Democrats and an Independent for their House seats for the district that serves Northfield and Berlin.
Washington-1’s two seats in the Vermont House are currently occupied by Anne Donahue and Kenneth Goslant. The Republicans want to keep their seats, but to do so they must fend off Democrats Denise MacMartin, of Northfield, Bob Lehmert, of Berlin, as well as Gordon Bock, of Northfield, running as a member of the Berlin-Northfield Alliance.
The candidates have been listed alphabetically.
Bock ran as a Democrat in the primary last month, but came in third to MacMartin and Lehmert.
This is his third attempt at becoming a member of the Legislature. If elected, Bock would focus on overhauling the state’s criminal justice system. He is the state director of CURE Vermont, an organization that advocates for measures that would reduce crime and promote the fair treatment of the state’s inmates.
“I think that my experience, over a decade or so, of working a lot at the Legislature on issues pertaining to criminal justice reform prepares me better than any of the non-incumbents running,” he said.
Bock is also a journalist and he said his ability to research, ask the right questions and listen for the answers will serve residents well and make him an effective legislator.
He said he would take what he currently does, advocating for inmates and their loved ones, and apply it to his constituents.
“And these days, of course, a lot more people need a lot more help because of the corornavirus,” he said.
Bock said campaigning has been difficult due to the pandemic. He said it would be “disrespectful and stupid” to go knocking on people’s doors right now.
Donahue is seeking her 10th consecutive term. She said her focus will continue to be on affordable and accessible health care.
She said the Legislature has taken some significant steps over the past two years to intercept and mitigate some issues caused by federal policies. Donahue cited a federal mandate for insurers to offer certain health care plans to low income residents. She said the funding for those plans was cut so she helped create a mechanism that would protect that funding through the creation of an additional health care plan.
Donahue said she wants to make it 20 years in the Legislature because while it’s important to have people coming in with new and fresh ideas, institutional memory and the knowledge base built up around complex subjects such as health care needs to be retained.
“Quite frankly, if we had a Legislature that was heavily weighted towards people who were there for a long time, I would think it would be really inappropriate. We don’t have that. We actually have lost a number of people who were there for longer periods of time. And you can really lose a significant amount of ground when you have a very small number who have dug deeply, embedded in understanding of complicated issues like health care,” she said.
Goslant is seeking his second term in the Vermont House. He served for 10 years on Northfield’s Select Board before stepping down in March. He said the Legislature is similar to municipal government, but much more complicated and with a larger focus.
Goslant said he wants to be re-elected so he can finish what he started before the pandemic hit. He said the main focus of the Legislature the past few months has been public safety and figuring out the financial issues the virus has caused.
Now that marijuana possession in small amounts is legal in Vermont, Goslant said he wants to work on expunging criminal convictions for those caught with pot in the past.
“It’s time to rewrite those laws and give people an opportunity for a second chance at life,” he said.
Goslant said he wants to focus on making the state more affordable while also looking at economic growth. He also wants to eliminate the tax on income from those who are retired from the military.
“We’re trying to grow the population in this state and that’s a one great way of doing it. I’ve got Norwich University right in my backyard. I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to grow and bring in more families and students,” he said.
The school is the oldest, private military college in the country.
Lehmert is seeking a seat in the Legislature for the first time. Lehmert’s background is in finance and he is currently the president of the Partridge Farms Area Association, a nonprofit corporation that oversees a neighborhood in Berlin.
He said he is well integrated into the community that is working toward rural and economic development.
“With the aim of nudging Vermont into the 21st century,” he said.
He said the state’s geography of narrow valleys and steep hills will never let it industrialize and become a state like New Hampshire that brings in a significant chunk of its revenue from taxing corporations. But he said the state can expand its broadband to rural places that don’t have it. He compared internet access in Vermont now to electricity access in the state in the 1940s and 1950s.
“I think that broadband is going to be key to modernizing Vermont,” he said.
The state has been working on storm water mitigation in an effort to keep algae bloom-causing phosphorus out of Lake Champlain. Lehmert wants the state to replace pavement on parking lots with impervious pavement so the water doesn’t flow off the lots.
He said farms should not be allowed to spread raw manure on their fields, a large source of phosphorus in waterways.
MacMartin is running for a seat in the House for a second time after coming in third to Donahue and Goslant two years ago.
She said she wanted to run again because it’s important to keep making progress on policies that support working families.
“Things like accessible, affordable child care. Student loan debt relief is something I’m very interested in trying to get a handle on and do something about. Affordable housing and a living wage. I think we saw during COVID that people who are essential workers we don’t always see as essential workers. They are often lower paid employees that really are important to our economy. I think they need to be compensated in a way that reflects that,” she said, referring to those who work in the service industry.
MacMartin said working on statewide issues appeals to her. She said laws aren’t static and it’s important to look at what’s working or not and how things can be improved.
“I think I have a long history of building consensus and working with other people, problem-solving,” she said.
She worked for 30 years as a college administrator before retiring and now runs a quilting business out of her home.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.