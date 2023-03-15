BARRE TOWN — In a case of, “It doesn’t hurt to ask,” town officials said an ambulance builder has agreed to significantly lower the cost increase for two ambulances the town placed a purchase order for more than a year ago.
In November 2021, the select board accepted a bid of $144,825 per vehicle for two new ambulances.
Last month, town officials reported Bert’s Emergency Vehicles, a dealer in Blackstone, Massachusetts, and Medix Specialty Vehicles, an Indiana-based ambulance builder, told the town they would need an additional $10,458 per vehicle to fulfill that order. Medix had sent the dealer a letter stating supply chain issues and cost increases from vendors were to blame for the higher cost.
Board member Bob Nelson said it was unfair to ask the town to eat all of that cost increase, given how long the town has been waiting for the vehicles. Nelson suggested asking the dealer and builder to absorb half of that cost and if they refused, the town could pay the full amount.
In his notes to the board ahead of Tuesday’s regular meeting, Town Manager Carl Rogers reported Medix had agreed to reduce the cost increase from $10,458 per vehicle to $5,800, for a total of $11,600 for both vehicles, rather than a total increase of $20,916. Rogers reported the vehicles are expected to be delivered the first week of June.
Board members said Tuesday they were glad to get that result.
