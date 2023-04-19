BARRE TOWN — With Chris Violette a little more than a week away from taking over as town manager, he said he wants to make some changes to his current role as assistant town manager, including a title change that would surely thrill any fan of the “The Office.”
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the select board heard from Violette who had presented a job description for his current position.
Town Manager Carl Rogers is set to retire at the end of the month. He was hired as town manager in September 1991.
Violette was announced as Rogers’ replacement in January. He had served as the town’s planning and zoning administrator for the past 24 years. He also served on the town’s fire department for over 35 years, 18 as chief.
Violette stepped down from those roles and was appointed assistant town manager in January, where he has been training under Rogers ahead of the April 29 transition. The assistant position had been vacant since Elaine Wang left a year ago to become the city manager in Winooski.
In a note to the board ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, Violette said the assistant position was left vacant so that the next manager could decide how the position could be most helpful to the manager. He said he’s considering changing the position’s title — a change that would certainly frustrate Dwight Schrute, a fictional paper salesman from the NBC show.
“I’ve given this much thought and after doing so, have concluded that what we desperately need most is somebody to focus on human resources,” Violette said in the note. “Could this be done under the guise of an assistant town manager? The answer is probably, but I think it is best to just call the position what it really is, an assistant to the town manager, or as the title will likely be known as ‘town manager assistant.’”
Violette said at Tuesday’s meeting this position would do much of what Wang did when she was here, but to a larger degree. He said the role also will take on human resources responsibilities, a role that’s being filled by Finance Director Katelyn Kran.
“We need to focus on that, we need to have someone who can focus on that. Somebody that can go out there, learn the rules and the requirements, and then bring that back and do all the things we need to do as an employer,” he said.
Violette said he worked closely with Kran on creating the job description for the assistant position.
Wang had spearheaded an effort to upgrade the audio and visual equipment at the municipal building to improve access to public meetings. Violette said this position will retain an IT component. He said the assistant won’t need to be an expert in the field, but they will act as the point person to get in touch with the town’s vendor should an IT issue arise.
He said the position also would handle the town’s social media.
“For what we have now and what we might expand to in an effort to try to reach the younger demographic,” Violette said. “There’s all kinds of different things we can do. And there are rules and there are laws that need to be followed.”
He didn’t need the board to sign off on the job description, but Violette said he wanted to present it to the board and receive any feedback board members might have. Board members said they were happy with the draft description and instructed Violette to move forward with the hiring process.
The job description did not state what the position would be paid. Board member Norma Malone said that would be a topic of discussion during executive session.
Violette said he’d like to fill the position as soon as possible to take the HR work off Kran’s plate. He said he’s hoping to have the position filled by the middle or end of June. Violette said he wants to advertise for the position, possibly as soon as next week.
A bit later in the meeting, Violette said he attended a regional conference in Burlington last week put on by the International City/County Management Association. He said in the past, he hasn’t always attended the conferences that were available for his positions because he didn’t seem to get much from them. Violette said that wasn’t the case here, and he enjoyed and took much away from the two days he spent at the Hilton in Burlington.
“Between the sessions I went to, between the people I met, it also helps put you in a frame of mind of being with professional managers. … You’re part of that group. It was very enlightening,” he said.
Violette said he got to spend some time with Wang at the conference, who introduced him to other managers he’ll likely interact with in his new job.
