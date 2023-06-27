BURLINGTON — Support continues to grow for the Declaration of Inclusion, with more than 110 towns across Vermont signing on since its founding in 2020. However, the next phase of the statewide effort could prove challenging for its organizers.

The declaration was created to send a message that Vermont is a welcoming state to all, according to the website devoted to the effort. The declaration also seeks to raise awareness about systemic racism in the state, as well as the importance of diversity and the positive effect diversity can have on the economy.