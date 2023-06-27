BURLINGTON — Support continues to grow for the Declaration of Inclusion, with more than 110 towns across Vermont signing on since its founding in 2020. However, the next phase of the statewide effort could prove challenging for its organizers.
The declaration was created to send a message that Vermont is a welcoming state to all, according to the website devoted to the effort. The declaration also seeks to raise awareness about systemic racism in the state, as well as the importance of diversity and the positive effect diversity can have on the economy.
Bob Harnish, a long-time resident of Pittsford, helped to start the effort to get all Vermont towns and municipalities to adopt the declaration. Harnish is joined by Al Wakefield, of Mendon, Norman Cohen and Barbara Noyes Pulling, both of Rutland Town. The four have been working with select boards, city councils and town managers to encourage municipalities to adopt the declaration.
“The declaration is sort of a philosophical articulation, but then we want to see it put into action. And that’s not a one-step process. It’s an ongoing process,” said Cohen.
When the select board for the town of Georgia in Franklin County initially was asked to sign the declaration, they declined. But with a new select board recently voted in, they are reconsidering.
“I think at the time, our select board represented a certain demographic of the community who really felt that we had already done the work needed to be done to represent minority groups here in America,” said Devon Thomas, Georgia select board chair. “And I think that that is something that a lot of folks in Vermont are starting to realize is probably not the case.”
Thomas said the new board is made up of younger community members who have kids in the school system. He said they want their children to be having conversations about diversity and inclusion.
The community itself is fairly split on the issue.
“There’s a large part of the community that feels really disappointed that we didn’t take the opportunity to stand behind inclusive policies and say that this is something that we’re going to commit to,” said Thomas. “And I think there was another subset of the community that feels like we really shouldn’t have to, and that Vermont has always been a place that’s tried to include people. And it feels a little hurtful when folks say that we’re not doing enough.”
Thomas shared his experience as a person of color growing up in Vermont, and why he said he feels signing the Declaration of Inclusion is important.
“Sometimes the state can feel a little oppressive,” said Thomas. “People try to do their best, and they want to bring you in, let you know that they care about you and treat you like you are any other neighbor. But I think that sometimes our over-eagerness to bring people in makes it so we sometimes are not able to see the struggles that people have living here with us in Vermont.”
While many towns have joined the effort, Highgate and Hubbardton rescinded their signatures earlier this year.
“The biggest reason was because they had asked not to be affiliated with any group or organization,” said Sharon Bousquet, Highgate’s town manager. “And then it was released to a group, and the board was unhappy with the process. So they rescinded their signature.”
Bousquet said Highgate’s select board also felt signing was unnecessary.
“Their opinion is that all people are to be treated equally no matter race, color, creed, religion or sexual orientation,” said Bousquet. “And they didn’t feel that they had to sign a document saying that that was true, that that was just the way we lived by.”
Highgate officials haven’t heard much feedback from the community, either for or against signing.
Hubbardton had a slightly different reason for rescinding their signature.
“We didn’t like it the way (the declaration) was worded — it was too separated. And we actually believe everybody should be the same. Everybody should be treated the same,” said Janet Morey, Hubbardton’s select board vice chair. “(The declaration), as well written as it was, it separates people.”
While not everyone is for it, the declaration lists steps to put words into action.
Short-term steps to implement the declaration include publishing the declaration in the town report or newsletter; posting it on the town website; hanging it in municipal offices; and explaining to the community why the select board voted to sign the declaration.
Longer-term, towns can form a diversity, equity and inclusion committee to review the town’s official policies, programs and ordinances to check for implicit or institutional bias. Implementation also can include working with school boards, faith leaders, libraries and police departments to encourage inclusive practices.
Signing the declaration has a strong economic component, as well, organizers say.
Vermont is the second-oldest and second-whitest state in the country, according to the Vermont Future’s Project, an organization dedicated to supporting the state’s economy through data-driven research. In the next decade, about 100,000 of the state’s 643,000 Vermonters will reach retirement age.
“One of the things that really hits home for us is that Vermont is a state with a declining population and an aging population,” said Betsy Bishop, president of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce. “And when we look at how we are going to ensure that we have a robust economy and business growth, we need workers, we need more people. And we are always looking at how to attract more people to work and live in Vermont. And we see the Declaration of Inclusion as one of many efforts to do that.”
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce is just one of many partners of the Declaration of Inclusion. They are the promotional partner of the effort and are working to help towns take action after signing the declaration.
Wakefield and Cohen say they are excited to have continued support, but they emphasized the importance of action to keep momentum.
“The implementation piece is really important to us. We’ve done nothing if towns don’t begin to implement programs and they don’t review their operating procedures and they don’t begin to act differently,” said Wakefield. “And so, while we are going after (our goal) to get to 150 by October, we’re also beginning to focus as much as we have time and energy to do on implementation.”
Several towns and cities, among them Montpelier, South Burlington, Middlebury, Bethel, Glover, Mendon and St. Albans already have begun to develop implementation plans and participating in either the Vermont State’s IDEAL or the Vermont League of Cities and Towns EPIC programs.
Go to vtdeclarationofinclusion.org for more information.