Harwood graduates were all smiles at commencement on Saturday.

 Photo by Sarah Milligan

DUXBURY — Sticking with plans for an outdoor commencement despite intermittent heavy showers paid off for Harwood Union High School’s Class of 2023 on Saturday when sunshine broke through the clouds just in time for their cap toss and photos with family and friends with their school as a backdrop.

Led by teachers in the role of marshals carrying folded umbrellas in the school’s black-and-gold colors, the 128 seniors marched from the school building to the large white tent pitched on the front lawn for the morning ceremony.

