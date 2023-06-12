DUXBURY — Sticking with plans for an outdoor commencement despite intermittent heavy showers paid off for Harwood Union High School’s Class of 2023 on Saturday when sunshine broke through the clouds just in time for their cap toss and photos with family and friends with their school as a backdrop.
Led by teachers in the role of marshals carrying folded umbrellas in the school’s black-and-gold colors, the 128 seniors marched from the school building to the large white tent pitched on the front lawn for the morning ceremony.
In school tradition, given its Highlander mascot, bagpiper Ben Montross played traditional Scottish tunes under cover of the nearby gazebo as family and friends took their seats. Under the tent, the Harwood concert band played “Pomp and Circumstance” as the class filed in. Once everyone was seated, the chorus performed “The Irish Blessing,” inviting any chorus alumni in the audience to join them.
Retiring English teacher Kate Youngdahl-Stauss provided the main address for the day. “Even though this class’s entire high school career has been impacted by the dreaded c-word, they refused to be defined by it. I salute that because they are so much more than a global pandemic,” she said.
The Class of 2023 is “talented and courageous,” Youngdahl-Stauss said. “Arts, athletics, academics — they’re the whole package. And they are impressive with their prodigious use of student voice.”
Reflecting on the era when she graduated high school 47 years ago, Youngdahl-Stauss said her generation vowed to break ranks with their parents’ generation that they believed was at the root of conflict and division. “We went our separate ways and kept going,” she said.
Today, “we don’t need rugged individualists. We need to pull together,” she told the audience. “We need to understand the sources of our differences, listen to people we don’t agree with and find a way to heal the rift. This is where the Class of 2023 shines. They are the most collaborative class I have ever known.”
To the seniors, she said, “You are good. Be good. Do good. Do it together.”
Youngdahl-Stauss noted that she is one of five retiring teachers at Harwood this year along with longtime math teacher, Nordic and track coach Tom Strasser; para-educator Ellen Bruneau; and “musical maestros” Chris Rivers and Bruce Sklar, Harwood’s band and jazz band teachers. Combined, the five have 134 years of service to the Harwood community, Youngdahl-Stauss pointed out.
Graduating seniors Adam Porterfield, of Waterbury, and Maisie Franke, of Duxbury, delivered the student addresses in the program.
Porterfield acknowledged the tenacity of his classmates to look out for each other on many fronts, and speak their minds. “Something never taken from us was our ability to adapt and overcome and most importantly, to advocate. If something was happening that we did not like, it was known. The Class of 2023 was never afraid to call out school policies, teaching styles, or other practices that we did not support,” he said. “I hope that these graduates carry this energy into their lives beyond high school to make change, to challenge and strengthen our world.”
Porterfield got a reaction of surprise from the audience and school leaders on the platform when he reminded the class not to forget how “we embraced the introduction of artificial intelligence into our academic lives” and welcomed change.
“We seamlessly incorporated AI into the realm of essay-writing, allowing it to take the reins and generate compelling content for us,” he said to laughter from the crowd. A moment later, he confessed, “Case in point, those past few sentences were all written by ChatGPT.”
Franke agreed that seniors were graduating having learned “to be independent and speak for ourselves” while “we also learned to take care of ourselves while still having fun.”
She reflected on the makeup of the senior class and how its members by this year were charting individual paths in various directions such as at the high school, Central Vermont Career Center, or in early college courses. Classmates were dedicated to their passions, from music to athletics to leadership, Franke said.
“Our grade was so involved that when we tried to find a day to collectively skip school as part of a senior tradition, we couldn’t find a day that worked,” she said.
Seniors Owen Duffy and Miranda Rayfield announced the class gift to Harwood: The students have designated that their class fundraising be used to purchase Adirondack chairs that can be placed in a grassy area near the school’s front entrance to create a comfortable gathering spot “so everyone may sit and enjoy the beauty that surrounds the school,” Rayfield said.
Both co-principals made brief remarks from the podium. Co-Principal Laurie Greenberg used a recent class experience hiking at Mad River Glen as an image for graduates to remember. “Let life be that way for you: hard work, painful at times but always with a beautiful summit, waiting to take your breath away,” Greenberg told the class.
Co-Principal Megan McDonough gave the closing remarks in the ceremony in which she praised the class for their spirit and energy, for their “great and fierce advocacy” that strengthened the relationship between students and adults at school.
Quoting a sentiment by Fred Rogers (“Mr. Rogers”), McDonough ended with: “Often, when you think you’re at the end of something, you’re actually at the beginning of something else.”
