BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont African American Heritage Trail is being revised to provide updated educational and promotional materials that encourage a broader understanding of the significant impacts of the fight for civil rights. The trail extends beyond the Green Mountain State to include some sites in the North Country of New York.
The project is funded through an award from the Massachusetts-based New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission, which granted $7,500 to the ALANA Community Organization. The grant funds originated from the National Park Service and are administered by the Champlain Valley Heritage Partnership. The project titled “Vermont’s African American Heritage Trail and Its Neighbors in New York and Quebec” began in December 2019 and ends in June 2021.
“This is a regional project to promote cultural tourism to the broader Lake Champlain region,” notes Curtiss Reed Jr., founder of the Vermont African American Heritage Trail and ALANA board member. Launched in January 2013 in collaboration with the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing, VAAHT has grown from its original sixteen sites to now thirty. The trail identifies museums, historical societies, and Historic Roadside Site Markers commemorating the people and places that inspire local pride and promote appreciation for our nation’s African American heritage.
“The NEIWPCC grant funds will make it possible for sites like ours: to collaborate with others on the Vermont African American Heritage Trail; to have the promotional materials necessary to spread the word, tell the stories, and to illuminate the history Vermont has to share,” says Hildene Group Tour Director Paula Maynard.
Maynard notes, “It was with purpose that Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home brought the 1903 Pullman car, Sunbeam to the Manchester estate of presidential son, and Pullman Company President from 1897-1911, Robert Lincoln. The story of Sunbeam, supported by the exhibit “Many Voices,” those of the corporation, passengers, Black Pullman porter workers, and those who visit the car becomes a valuable tool for understanding an influential period in the history of U.S. race and labor relations (1863-1963), while encouraging civic discourse as difficult knowledge is brought to the fore.”
“The sites along this significant trail help uncover the history of Vermont with the commemoration of the people and places that contributed to our nation’s African American heritage. We are grateful this funding that has allowed us to better tell those stories and properly promote the trail,” said Laura V. Trieschmann, Vermont State Historic Preservation Officer.
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University has received a 2020 Council for Advancement and Support of Education Educational Fundraising Award for the five-year, $100 million bicentennial campaign “Forging the Future.”
The nonprofit council, which has U.S. headquarters in Washington, D.C., on June 18 awarded the university an Overall Performance Award in the Private Comprehensive Institutions with Endowments Over $80 Million category. The council, which also has offices in London, Singapore and Mexico City, said this is the first time Norwich has been so honored.
The campaign was launched at Homecoming in 2014 and timed to end with the university’s bicentennial, which was celebrated throughout 2019 with special events on campus, in Vermont and across the country with alumni clubs. The original goal of the campaign of $100 million was exceeded a year early, so in January 2019 trustees raised the goal to $110 million. The campaign far exceeded the goal, raising $121.2 million.
According to CASE: Winners are not selected based solely on total funds raised. Approximately 8,422 donors contributed to the “Forging the Future” bicentennial campaign, which was solely dedicated to enhancing the academic program. Just under 6,000 of those gifts came from alumni. In fiscal year 2019, 42 percent of employees made a gift to Norwich.
“Successful fundraising happens when everyone participates, from the staff and faculty to the institution’s leadership,” council President and CEO Sue Cunningham said in an online statement. “This inspiring philanthropic engagement is guided by dedicated and professional development staff, and supported by generous volunteers. Collectively, we are advancing education — key to addressing the many serious challenges our world faces today.”
WATERBURY — The Alchemist brewery, based in Waterbury and Stowe, has made public an action plan to help dismantle systemic racism in their community and beyond.
Jen and John Kimmich, co-owners of the world renowned craft brewery, have acknowledged the part that businesses have historically played in upholding and enabling systems of institutional racism. The Alchemist team “has made a long term commitment to acknowledging the pain, learning from the past, and doing anti-racist work”, said Jen Kimmich in a statement on Monday.
The Alchemist worked with the Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity to create an action plan designed to “dismantle systemic racism in our own community,” Kimmich said. “Our plan outlines three area of strategic interest, anti-racist education, strengthening our BCorp brand, and promoting Vermont as a destination for people of color. Among the three what excites us the most, is the work we have planned to ensuring anti-racist education in our public schools. Today’s students in our public schools are our future workforce, so we believe a long term investment in them is the best way for us to ensure a healthy, inclusive, and multicultural workplace in the future”.
“We have a lot of hard work to do, but we are committed to investing time and money in strengthening our inclusive and equitable business practices, while supporting inclusion, diversity and equity in our community”, said John Kimmich. The Alchemist plans to start rolling out the plan immediately, starting with anti-racist training for employees. You can read the entire plan here: https://alchemistbeer.com/inclusivity
RANDOLPH — The consulting planning and engineering firm of DuBois & King has received a Grand Award for the Bethel Mountain Road Emergency Slope and Roadway Repair in Rochester.
The award was received in the Special Projects Category of the annual American Council of Engineering Companies of Vermont Engineering Excellence Awards Program, a showcase of exemplary engineering projects completed around the state.
On April 15, 2019, a significant rainfall event melted snowpack on frozen ground above the Bethel Mountain Road, a vital mountain connector road that carries 1,400 vehicles per day between VT 100 and VT 12. The stormwater and sediment runoff overwhelmed inadequate drainage and scoured the unstable roadway embankments, leading to six roadway slope failures and rendering the road impassable.
Dubois & King led the design and supported the project through reconstruction of a half-mile section of road and repairs of steep embankments in a compressed six-month timeframe, meeting schedule requirements that resulted in the town receiving one hundred percent federal funding. Construction was completed and the road reopened for traffic on Oct. 11, 2019.
BARRE — Capstone Community Action has received $1.8 million for a 5-year federal grant to continue to administer Vermont’s Head Start program, providing educational and social services to families with young children in Orange, Washington, and Lamoille counties. Vermont’s congressional delegation announced the award last week.
Capstone Community Action’s Early Head Start will expand services for new infant and toddler classrooms, serving an additional 16 families, to address the childcare shortage in Washington County. These funds are allowing for renovations at Barre City’s Learning Together Center on Brook Street, adding new classrooms to address needs and desired services of the families served.
“We are excited for the new classrooms in our Learning Together Center in Barre,” states Christy Swenson, director of Capstone’s Head Start program. “We were able to continue providing services in spite of the many challenges of the last few months as part of our COVID-19 response. We are equally committed to helping working families’ access quality care for their children into the future,” she said. “While the COVID pandemic closed many childcare centers, the Capstone Head Start team has been providing continued services, including weekly activity packages and meals for families, as well as continued phone and on-line education to families. The Head Start Early Learning Center anticipates full service operation in the fall.”
Capstone serves more than 13,000 people in Washington, Lamoille and Orange counties each year.
Stone House Museum lands grants
BENNINGTON — The Robert Frost Stone House Museum at Bennington College has received two grants to support its operations in the coming year.
The Robert Frost Stone House Museum at Bennington College has received a $5,000 Vermont COVID-19 Cultural Relief Grant from the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities. The Cultural Relief Grant will support the Robert Frost Stone House Museum’s general operations and humanities programming.
The Vermont COVID-19 Cultural Relief Grant Program is a partnership between the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities to provide rapid-response funding to arts and humanities organizations facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants are made possible with federal funds distributed through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“We are so thankful to Vermont Humanities for this critical support of the Frost Stone House that will allow us to re-open the Museum later this summer,” said Erin McKenny, Director of the Robert Frost Stone House Museum.
In addition, Vermont Humanities has also awarded the Robert Frost Stone House Museum a programming grant of $1,000 to present a free public lecture by David Orr, poetry columnist for The New York Times Book Review and the author of “The Road Not Taken: Finding America in the Poem Everyone Loves and Almost Everyone Gets Wrong,” a book about Frost’s beloved poem.
This lecture will be presented in partnership with the Bennington Museum as part of a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Frost’s move to Vermont. Originally scheduled for 2020, 100th anniversary programming and exhibitions at both the Frost Stone House and the Bennington Museum will take place in 2021.
“We are thrilled to offer this lecture by David Orr as a way of expanding our understanding of Frost, this iconic poem, and poetry in general.” said McKenny. “Orr’s book provides a fresh way of looking at this classic Frost work, keeping the poem vital and current. Orr’s idea that reading poetry, ‘is more a matter of building a relationship than proceeding systematically through a checklist,’ will offer a new way of engaging with and understanding Frost’s work and poetry in general.”
This lecture, which has been postponed to fall 2021 due to the pandemic.
— Staff and wire reports
