VSCS, VELCO team up on free WiFi
MONTPELIER —The Vermont State Colleges System announced this week that it has partnered with Vermont Electric Power Company to offer free WiFi to the general public on the campuses of Northern Vermont University, Castleton University and Vermont Technical College.
The move is designed to support Vermonters living in areas where connectivity is anything but universal and comes at a time when more Vermonters are working and learning remotely due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Designated areas will be available for public use daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All WiFi hotspots will provide safe, socially distanced and tobacco-free spaces for 20 to 30 simultaneous users to access the internet.
“Providing economic and educational opportunities for our neighbors in more rural and routinely underserved areas of our state is a foundational tenet of the VSCS,” said Sophie Zdatny, interim chancellor. “We also know that connectivity is essential for even basic functions, such as remote work, paying bills, reading the news and staying in touch with loved ones. We are pleased to be part of this program and hope this service makes a difference in our communities.”
VELCO provided and installed the equipment necessary to expand the number of users who could log on to the systems at the same time. According to Tom Dunn, VELCO president and CEO, the organization has strong ties to the Vermont State Colleges system.
“VELCO is grateful to the Vermont State Colleges for their work to help expand broadband service to more Vermonters. Our company seeks out partners who share a common commitment to serve some of our most challenged communities better, especially during the current pandemic,” said Dunn.
Fish with a Warden sessions offered
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is offering new “Fish With a Warden” sessions to help answer questions about angling in Vermont.
“We know many anglers have questions they would like to ask a warden, and we know many of our wardens also like to go fishing,” said Education Specialist Corey Hart, “so our Vermont State Game Wardens and other staff have offered to hold several informal Q&A sessions at Vermont lakes from now through September.”
Hart says the purpose of the sessions is to provide an opportunity for the public to go fishing with Fish & Wildlife Department personnel and have their questions answered. Each session will begin at water’s edge with an overview on the ecology of the lake and its fishing regulations as well as the species of fish present and how to find them. Participants will be able to ask questions and then spread out to go fishing.
The Fish With a Warden sessions will last an hour or more. Participants need to bring their own fishing equipment. Face masks, social distancing and fishing licenses are required.
Visit the Fish & Wildlife website at vtfishandwildlife.com/fish-with-a-warden to find a list of dates, times and locations for the sessions and pre-registration for up to 25 people for each session.
Safety precautions issued prior to holiday
BURLINGTON — The Fourth of July typically means gathering with family and friends, firing up the grill and enjoying the unofficial launch of summer. Unfortunately, sometimes it also means an unexpected trip to the Emergency Department due to burns or other injuries. Although this year’s Independence Day celebrations may look different with many celebrating at home, University of Vermont Health Network officials urge caution around fireworks, fire pits and grills.
“We want your summer memories to be happy ones! Make sure they don’t include a trip to our trauma center. Being mindful of potential dangers can limit your risk for injuries and burns this Fourth of July,” said Abby Beerman, injury prevention coordinator at UVM Medical Center.
It's best to leave fireworks to the professionals, but if you are tempted to put on your own show be sure to obey all local and state laws. In Vermont, all fireworks (not including sparklers and other novelty smoke devices) are illegal except for permitted, supervised public fireworks displays. That means bottle rockets, roman candles, fountains and firecrackers are illegal in Vermont.
Keep in mind the following safety tips:
— Before setting off any legal fireworks, completely read the warning labels and performance descriptions. Fireworks should be lit one at a time in an open, level area that is free of structures or flammable materials. Have buckets of water or another means to extinguish potential fires at hand at all times. After a firework is lit, quickly move away. Outside of burns, one of the most common injuries from fireworks is eye injuries.
— Sparklers can burn at 2,000 degrees, which is hot enough to melt metal, catch clothes on fire, or cause serious burns. A responsible adult should supervise all use of sparklers and they should be placed in a container of water when finished. Never let a child use more than one sparkler at a time.
— Never carry sparklers or fireworks in your pocket or set them off in metal or glass containers.
July is the peak month for grill fires. When grilling, it is important to make sure your keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grates or trays. When lighting a gas grill, make sure the lid is open. When lighting a charcoal grill, if using a starter fluid, apply it only to the charcoal. Never add lighter fluid or other flammable liquids to flames in a charcoal grill.
Have a child- and pet-free area around the grill to prevent accidental thermal burns. Grills can stay hot for over an hour after cooking.
If having an outdoor fire, always have a way to extinguish the flames close at hand and build the fire so it is completely contained within the fire pit or bowl.
Sterling College creates food hub
CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Throughout the pandemic, the Rian Fried Center for Sustainable Agriculture & Food Systems at Sterling College — home to the campus farm — has been growing and expanding its Community Supported Agriculture program while observing COVID-specific health and safety procedures. But of all the adaptations implemented during this unprecedented time, “perhaps the biggest lesson has been about the importance of local food production and provisioning,” said Farm Manager Gwyneth Harris.
Sterling responded to this call to action by creating a food hub that supports the college’s mission to advance ecological thinking and action, addresses local food security, and supports start-up and micro-scale agricultural producers. As a result, the college is bringing affordable, high quality, and locally produced food to the greater community, including those who experience food insecurity.
In response to the financial stress the pandemic has caused so many, the college doubled the number of CSA shares offered this year, introduced a sliding scale, and gifted a number of shares. In late June, the CSA was approved to accept EBT cards, opening the program to customers who receive benefits from the federal SNAP.
As one of nine federally designated “Work Colleges” in the country, Sterling has long required work from its residential students in exchange for tuition cost credits. When they return to campus in mid-August, many students will play a key role in expanding the food production on the campus farm, allowing Sterling to not only feed its students with wholesome food, as it always has, but also to contribute to increased food security for local residents.
—Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.