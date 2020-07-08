MONTPELIER — Thirty-four public schools across Vermont have been awarded emergency mini-grants totaling $120,000 to help respond to unmet student needs around mental health, food and access to learning spurred by COVID-19.
The grants were awarded this spring and summer by the Vermont Principals’ Association with funding from the VT COVID-19 Response Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation and from the Barr Foundation.
Although schools and students have adapted in remarkable ways to this pandemic, most contend with a range of unmet needs this school year that they anticipate will continue when school recommences this fall: the 34 schools selected for emergency mini-grants were selected from among 153 public schools that submitted funding requests. Schools with a high percentage of students qualifying for free and reduced meals were prioritized for funding.
The grants are supporting a range of needs identified by each school: Rutland Northwest Primary School planned to send children books to students’ homes to build literacy connections, joy, and confidence; Barre City Middle & Elementary School is providing wellness materials and art supplies for students experiencing social and emotional distress; Newport City Elementary School is using the grant to upgrade aging technology for student use at school and at home; Richford Elementary School will expand its outdoor classroom space this fall to provide opportunities for students to learn in a natural environment while maintaining social distancing.
Career & Technical Education Centers were among the schools selected for funding. Central Vermont Career Center is providing self-care toolkits for students and families that include educational materials to recognize and respond to mental health needs. And Cold Hollow Career Center in Franklin County will enhance a program for grades 6-10 that provides food to Enosburg and Richford Middle and High Schools and educates students on the importance of local food systems.
“In consultation with the Vermont Superintendents’ Association, the Vermont Principals’ Association is grateful to have had the opportunity to help lead in raising awareness, selection, and distribution of these vital financial resources,” said Mike McRaith, assistant executive director of the VPA.
“All requests indicated viable and urgent needs, indicative of the crucial role of schools in pandemic response,” McRaith said. “Based on the specific content of the inquiries, there appear to be significant unmet needs relating to mental health, food, and access to learning throughout the state, at all grade levels, and in schools with both high and low rates of student poverty.”
The Vermont Community Foundation helps coordinate philanthropic response in times of crisis and challenge. They created the VT COVID-19 Response Fund and vtcovid19response.org website to serve as resources to the COVID-19 response and long-term recovery efforts in Vermont.
COLCHESTER — The Supreme Court of the United States on Wednesday upheld two Trump administration rules that allow employers and universities to push their religious or moral beliefs on employees and students by denying them access to insurance that covers birth control. Bosses and universities will be able to decide — based on their own objections — if their health insurance plans cover birth control.
The Affordable Care Act’s birth control benefit expanded contraceptive coverage with no out-of-pocket costs for more than 62 million women, including 17 million Latinas and 15 million Black women. Because of this decision, many more businesses and universities will have the opportunity to opt out of providing this critical coverage.
According to Lucy Leriche, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund, “Today’s Supreme Court ruling is egregious. People rely on birth control for their health, for their livelihoods, and for their ability to determine their own futures. Birth control is a critical and time-sensitive option that allows people to plan if and when they get pregnant.”
She went on: “This loss won’t hit everyone in the same way. Birth control is inextricably linked to economic stability and advancement, and is one of society’s most potent tools in the fight to advance race and gender equity. … There are people whose employers in Vermont are self-insured and could opt out of including contraception as a covered benefit. Planned Parenthood will do all we can to ensure those who need birth control and other sexual and reproductive health care can access it. And we will not stop until that is a reality for everyone, no matter who you work for, where you go to school, how much money you make, or the color of your skin. You have the right to make your own decisions about your body, your health care, and your future.”
BARRE — The Northfield Savings Bank Foundation, the charitable arm of Northfield Savings Bank, announced two grants totaling $300,000 for local initiatives led by the Community College of Vermont and Vermont Afterschool. The two-year partnerships aim to increase opportunity for the unemployed and underemployed, as well as strengthen youth participation in our communities.
“These partnerships are important investments in our communities: an investment to boost job prospects for Vermont’s unemployed and underemployed, and an investment to help elevate the voices of local youth,” said Yael Friedman, president and chair of the NSBF Board of Directors. “The Northfield Savings Bank Foundation is proud to support these initiatives, which will make a difference for individuals now and into the future.”
A two-year $200,000 grant to the Community College of Vermont helps the college expand Flex, an online course program that allows students to take classes at their own pace. The model helps busy adults fit courses into their schedules, giving them valuable skills that could further their careers.
The funding provides for the promotion and development of the online program, as well as a Flex Coordinator position; the hire will work with Vermont employers whose workforce could benefit from additional credentials and flexible classes.
“We know that for many working adults, fitting a college class into an already full schedule can seem difficult if not impossible,” said Joyce Judy, president of CCV. “With Flex, we’re providing a way for these students to see that continuing their education can be far more flexible, and beneficial, than they may have imagined. We’re grateful to Northfield Savings Bank for recognizing the potential of this program to open doors for Vermonters and their families.”
A two-year $100,000 grant to Vermont Afterschool provides funding for the Youth Leadership Initiative, an impactful project that puts young people at the center of decision-making in our communities through the creation of local youth councils.
These councils will be charged with soliciting and funding youth-proposed ideas for how to make their communities better for young people. The initiative aims to help our communities see youth as a resource; increase opportunities for innovation and inclusion; support economic vitality; and build a stronger democracy.
The project will create up to five youth councils based in Chittenden, Washington and Orange counties.
CONCORD, Mass. — Col. John A. Atilano II became the 38th commander of New England-based Army engineers during a change of command ceremony today at the district’s Concord headquarters. He assumed leadership from Col. William M. Conde.
Atilano takes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ responsibilities in the New England District’s six-state region, which covers a 66,000-square-mile region. In this role, Atilano will lead Corps efforts in environmental restoration programs, shoreline protection, studies concerning water supply and quality, dredge material disposal, and comprehensive studies of regional river basins to name a few. Ongoing projects challenges he’ll lead include regulatory activities, navigation and dredging, environmental restoration, clean up at former defense sites and other issues.
A native of Sacramento, California, Atilano is a graduate of the University of San Francisco with a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Behavior. He also holds four master’s degrees: Public Policy Administration; Public Administration; Military Art and Science; and Joint Campaign Planning and Strategy. Among his awards and decorations are the Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Medal.
WOODSTOCK — The board of trustees of the Norman Williams Public Library announced that Clare McFarland has been appointed the library’s new director by an unanimous vote of trustees.
Since last August, McFarland has served as co-interim director to help manage day-to-day library operations. She has also worked since 2017 to the present as youth services director, responsible for patron and visitor services, youth programs, circulation, reference, collection development. and staff training. She joined the library in 2013.
“Our Board of Trustees are delighted to promote one of our own skilled and dedicated staff leaders to the position of Library Director, especially in these unsettled times, which are marked by so much uncertainty and disruption,” said Ron Miller, president of the board of trustees.
“We are fortunate to have a new director who is already well-known and highly respected in the Woodstock community where she has lived and worked for many years. Clare has also established solid, collaborative relationships with both our staff and our board,” he said.
