Welch bills boost clean energy, efficiency
WASHINGTON – Nine bills to boost energy efficiency and promote clean energy authored by Rep. Peter Welch were included in the comprehensive congressional climate action framework unveiled on Tuesday by the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.
The Select Committee’s climate action framework outlines ambitious and achievable policies to grow our economy and put Americans back to work in clean energy jobs, protect the health of all families, make sure our communities and farmers can withstand the impacts of climate change, and protect America’s land and water for the next generation.
“The Select Committee’s report clearly lays out the massive challenge in front of us to combat the urgent threat of climate change and protect our planet for future generations,” said Welch, a Democrat. “Energy efficiency and clean energy technology are a key part of any comprehensive plan to put America on a path to net-zero carbon pollution. Energy efficiency and clean energy provisions provide immediate emissions reductions and ensure that those reductions are sustainable. These practical, largely bipartisan ideas are a win-win-win for green jobs, the environment, and the health of all Americans.”
The Select Committee’s plan would put the country on a path to net-zero carbon pollution by 2050.
Moose hunt application deadline nears
MONTPELIER – The deadline to apply for a Vermont moose hunting permit is July 8.
Moose permit applications are available on the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com for the hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state.
“Moose density in WMU E is more than one moose per square mile, significantly higher than any other part of the state,” said Nick Fortin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s biologist in charge of the moose project. “Moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.”
The Fish and Wildlife Department partnered with University of Vermont researchers to conduct a study of moose health and survival in WMU E. The results of this study, in which 126 moose (36 cows, 90 calves) were fitted with GPS tracking collars, clearly showed that chronic high winter tick loads have caused the health of moose in that part of the state to be very poor. Survival of adult moose remained relatively good, but birth rates were very low and less than half of the calves survived their first winter.
The department will issue 55 either-sex moose hunting permits in WMU E for the moose seasons this October, which is expected to result in the harvest of 30-35 moose.
Lottery applications for hunting permits are $10 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. Winners of the permit lottery will purchase resident hunting permits for $100 and nonresident hunting permits for $350.
By law, five permits will be available to Vermont military veterans, three permits will be auctioned in accordance with regulations, and up to three permits will be available for “Special Opportunity” recipients with life-threatening illnesses.
Local Little League team get a boost
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Little League Honda Grant Program has announced that Northfield’s Little League team is among several nationwide receiving aid to assist its local program.
"We know these have been difficult times for all of our leagues, volunteers, and families, and are thankful to our great partners at Honda for their continued support with their generous grant program,” said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “Over the past 20 years, this financial grant program has allowed a great number of local leagues to create or improve the experience on local Little League fields for thousands of children. The awarding of the 2020 Honda Little League grants to local Little Leagues is particularly helpful this year. On behalf of Little League International, we thank Honda for all the dedication, support, and kindness they have shown our leagues this year and over the past two decades.”
Since it was established in 2001, the Little League Honda Grant program has donated more than $1.7 million to local leagues in need to help create a safe, fun environment for Little Leaguers to play and grow by improving playing fields, purchasing updated equipment, and rebuilding local programs devastated by natural disasters. This year, Honda invested $100,000 and awarded grants, including to Northfield Little League.
Over the past two decades, Honda helped more than 250 local Little League programs in 200 cities across the United States with projects ranging from natural disaster recovery and major facility projects, to complex repairs and development both on and off the field. In addition to the financial support, Honda has also worked with local leagues each year to connect those programs to their local Honda dealers in order to build a sense of community and assist with local donor support.
Dunkin’ customers to get reusable straws
BURLINGTON – Dunkin’ franchisees throughout Vermont will help customers enjoy iced and cold beverages in a more environmentally friendly way when they give out 16,000 free, reusable straws on July 1.
Vermont’s new single-use plastic regulation goes into effect July 1, and customers at businesses like Dunkin’ will have to ask for a plastic straw if they want one. Each Dunkin’ location in Vermont will have Dunkin’ branded, stainless-steel, reusable straws to give away while supplies last.
Dunkin’ restaurants will also make the change from plastic to wooden coffee stirrers, and replace all plastic bags with paper bags.
HUD awards housing funding in Vermont
BOSTON — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development this week awarded $114,013 to Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity Inc. to help end housing discrimination in Vermont. These funds are part of $40.8 million being awarded nationally through the Department’s Fair Housing Initiatives Program both to help people who believe they have been victims of housing discrimination and to educate housing providers about fair housing laws.
“No one should be denied the opportunity to live where they want because of how they look, their faith, whether they have children or because they have a disability,” said David Tille, HUD New England Regional Administrator. “This grant will help us continue our efforts in Vermont to educate the public and housing industry about their housing rights and responsibilities.”
VPR wins national journalism awards
COLCHESTER —Vermont Public Radio has won four national awards for its news coverage in 2019 from the Public Radio Journalists Association (formerly Public Radio News Directors Incorporated). The winning stories included an episode of VPR’s people-powered journalism project Brave Little State and This Land, VPR’s collaboration with Vermont PBS about the changing story of rural Vermont: —First Place, Audience Engagement Program: Brave Little State: How Can Vermonters Drive Less?
—Second Place, Collaborative Effort: This Land: The Changing Story of Rural Vermont
—Second Place, Feature: ‘12 Hours Of Burpee Madness’: Marine Vet Uses World Record Attempt To Build Suicide Awareness
Second Place, News Feature: Caledonia Judge Unlawfully Ordered Arrests Of Debtors For Years
The PMJA Awards is the only national competition devoted to recognizing the best work in public radio journalism. This year, 179 awards were presented to 84 organizations, from more than 1,300 entries across the country.
Grants available to benefit boaters
MONTPELIER — Boaters, anglers, communities and aquatic life in Vermont will reap benefits in grant funds, thanks to a U.S. Department of the Interior U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service program focusing on ensuring recreational access. Vermont will receive $36,412 under the Boating Infrastructure Grant program.
Grantees use BIG funds to construct, renovate and maintain marinas and other facilities with features for transient boats (those staying 15 days or less), that are 26 feet or more in length, and are used for recreation. Grantees may also use funds to produce and distribute information and educational materials about the program and recreational boating. Since its inception in 2000, the BIG program has awarded $228 million to projects, including funding the construction of more than 6,000 berths and other amenities benefitting boaters across most states and U.S. territories.
Past examples of BIG-funded projects in Vermont include the construction of Bay Harbor. This new marina consisted of 11 new transient slips for powerboats and sailboats, improving boating access.
Funding for the BIG program comes from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund. Boaters and manufacturers contribute to the trust fund through excise taxes and duties on certain fishing and boating equipment and boating fuels.
— Staff Reports
