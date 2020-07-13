MONTPELIER — In 2020, an exotic disease deadly to wild and domestic rabbits called rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) has been making its way through the states of California, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Texas, and has also been identified in Mexico. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is watching these developments with concern for Vermont’s population of rabbits.
Since March of this year, RHDV2 has caused mortalities of both wild and domestic rabbits in other states. Infected rabbits and jackrabbits may die so quickly that the clinical signs associated with RHDV2, including fever, inappetence, and neurologic and respiratory abnormalities, are not observed. The range of susceptible species in North America is currently unknown, but all rabbit, jackrabbit, hare and pika species are likely susceptible. RHDV2 is not related to coronavirus; it is a calicivirus that does not infect humans or domestic animals other than rabbits.
“We are greatly concerned for our Vermont community of rabbit owners, including several agricultural operations. These owners of domesticated rabbits are encouraged to maintain strict biosecurity standards for their rabbits and to avoid importing rabbits from the states where RHDV2 has been identified. We also encourage rabbit owners to report findings of rapid and unexplained rabbit death or detection of signs that could be consistent with this disease to their veterinarian,” said Dr. Kristin Haas, VAAFM Director of Food Safety and Consumer Protection and the Vermont State Veterinarian.
MONTPELIER — On July 9th, the Local Support and Community Action Team of the Governor’s Economic Recovery Task Force will launch a series of virtual COVID-19 Recovery Visits to be held in each county across the state over the next several months.
The Action Team was convened in mid-April as part of the Economic Mitigation and Recovery Task Force and charged by Governor Scott with identifying and replicating regional and community recovery initiatives and uncovering gaps in recovery efforts to ensure equitable distribution of resources, especially in rural areas and underserved populations.
Virtual forums will bring together community members and business and organizational leaders from across the region to discuss challenges and share ideas for community response and equitable economic recovery, and connect to others working to respond and recover. The forums will encourage and support local and regional efforts, share promising practices and models between counties, promote equitable access to financial, social and structural recovery, and aid communities in accessing the tools and resources to support their recovery work.
Recovery Visit Forum Schedule:
• Orange County: July 21, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
• Bennington County: Aug. 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
• Rutland County: Aug. 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
• Washington County: Sept. 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Recovery Visit Forums are being coordinated and facilitated by the Vermont Council on Rural Development. To learn more and to register in your county, visit www.vtrural.org/recovery or contact info@vtrural.org or 802-223-6091 with questions or for registration assistance.
BURLINGTON — In light of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Vermont will not require standardized test score submissions for undergraduate students applying in 2020-21.
This decision reflects uncertainty surrounding test-taking opportunities and aligns with changes being made in higher education throughout the United States.
“Before deciding on this action, we consulted closely with our Deans, Faculty Senate and other important stakeholders,” said University President Suresh Garimella. “They offered unwavering support of this opportunity to help optimize equity among applicants, especially given the far-reaching, and highly variable, impact of this pandemic.”
Garimella has been a staunch advocate of access and affordability during his tenure at UVM. In November, he announced a landmark decision, backed by the Board of Trustees, to freeze undergraduate tuition for the 2020 – 2021 academic year.
The Office of Admissions will maintain its holistic review process, which includes a personalized assessment of each application. Students who are able — and wish — to submit standardized test scores with their applications will be able to do so. Those who choose not to submit standardized test scores will not be penalized during the admissions review.
“Prospective students and families have been forced to navigate myriad obstacles as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Executive Director of Admissions Ryan Hargraves. “This decision will help to eliminate some of those barriers. It will also help us to evaluate the impact of a test-optional approach.”
MONTPELIER — Karen and Brian Wiseman, of Worcester, carefully cultivated their careers. Both spent years at Boston-area bio-tech and pharmaceutical companies, dedicated to the advance of health, wellness and medicine.
“I was a chemical engineer, working on the early development of protease inhibitors, now used to treat HIV,” Karen recalls. At another point, she managed multi-million-dollar projects for the pharmaceutical giant where she met fellow employee Brian.
On the advice of the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont and the Vermont Farm and Forest Viability Program, the Wisemans reached out to the Vermont Community Loan Fund for financing for their Peaceful Harvest Mushrooms. The business’ website explains: “…we wanted to weave the fabric of our lives back together in a different way; one that was truly in line with our values.” So it was that in 2010, Karen recounts, that they left their big jobs and home in southern New Hampshire to become mushroom farmers in Worcester. “Our friends thought we were crazy.”
With their backgrounds in pharmaceuticals, they knew of the health benefits associated with mushrooms.
Mushrooms and herbs used for thousands of years in eastern medicine have in fact been synthesized to provide the bases of many successful western pharmaceutical brands, she explains.
They cashed out their retirement funds and purchased a property in Worcester, fitting up the home and outbuildings with a commercial kitchen, sterile lab space, and a climate-controlled, humidified room.
Brian set to work growing mushroom varieties, while Karen handled marketing, distribution and more. “I’d drive for hours, making deliveries to Stowe, then Middlebury, Montpelier, and Burlington to sell just three to five pounds of fresh mushrooms.”
VCLF’s SPROUT loan program serves start-up and early-stage businesses like the Wisemans’, providing the flexibility that have allowed for the phased development of their business.
During the first half of the year, VCLF also provided financing to projects in St. Albans, Panton, Swanton, Sharon, Jeffersonville, Putney, Lyndonville, Pawlet, Greensboro.
In addition, the Nonprofit Housing Trust of Rutland County received funding. It develops and manages perpetually affordable rental housing, owns and manages mobile home parks and runs a homeownership program in Rutland County. They came to VCLF to help finance predevelopment costs of transitioning downtown Rutland’s former Immaculate Heart of Mary School into 19 units of affordable housing, 30% of which will be leased to people currently experiencing homelessness. This supportive housing project will also provide case management, clinical support and substance abuse treatment services. The loan helps create 37 construction jobs.
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University has been awarded a $138,917, three-year grant from the Davis Educational Foundation for “Building a Humanities-Centered Interdisciplinary Curriculum to Foster Citizen Scholars,” the second phase of the Norwich Humanities Initiative.
The work aims to create an interdisciplinary minor that combines the humanities with technical and professional studies.
The Norwich Humanities Initiative launched in 2018-19 with the support of a $35,000 Humanities Connections Planning Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). The initiative was created to promote interdisciplinary teaching and learning and to foster the development of citizen scholars. In May 2020, Norwich University was awarded a $100,000 Humanities Connections Implementation Grant from the NEH to continue this work.
The Davis Educational Foundation Implementation Grant will support the creation of a permanent humanities-centered general education curriculum with a library of interdisciplinary courses to serve as the foundation for an interdisciplinary minor; a strong collaborative of over 40 faculty involved in designing innovative research and experiential opportunities for our over 200 future citizen scholars; and a network of internal and external partnerships.
In addition, the school’s College of Graduate and Continuing Studies’ continuing and professional education organization, Norwich Pro, announced two new artificial intelligence and mental toughness online certificate programs, which are both set to start in September 2020.
“As part of Norwich’s ongoing commitment of developing forward-thinking academic opportunities, I look forward to the personal and professional growth that the artificial intelligence and mental toughness programs can provide to students,” CGCS Vice President and Dean Bill Clements said.
Reinforcing Norwich’s 200-year history of rigorous programs, Norwich Pro’s online Artificial Intelligence certificate program boasts courses aimed to cover the revolutionary technologies that are shaping the future of the way the world works and conducts business. The courses equip those from a student to an organizational leader in both the public and private sectors with a comprehensive learning of artificial intelligence from the introduction and examination of essential facts and misconceptions, to the foundational concepts and specialized training in artificial intelligence technologies, platforms and infrastructure.
Norwich Pro is hosting a free webinar, Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for the New Normal, Tuesday, July 28, from 2-3 p.m. Register through GoToWebinar.
