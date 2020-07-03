MANCHESTER – Susan G. Komen New England has announced that the 2020 Vermont More than Pink Talk will be held virtually this year.
Originally planned for July 18 at Riley Rink at Hunter Park, the virtual event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24. A future announcement will provide details as to how you can join Komen New England online for the event.
Linda Maness, development manager for Komen New England in Vermont, said, “As an organization dedicated to saving lives, it is so important to protect the health of our participants, many of whom are breast cancer survivors or are currently in treatment for the disease. Therefore, we will be leveraging technology this year to ensure we can walk together – even if we can’t be together – because breast cancer is not canceled.”
The More Than Pink Walk serves two important purposes – it is an important fundraiser that fuels Komen’s breast cancer research and patient support efforts, and it provides all those touched by breast cancer a sense of being a part of a large compassionate community committed to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer.
Maness added, “We believe we can preserve the sense of community through this new virtual fundraising walk, even though we will each be walking where we are. The added benefit of this new virtual experience is that people who previously couldn’t attend in-person due to their health, or scheduling conflicts, will now be able to #WalkWeYouAre and be part of the community of hope.”
For more information, go to https://komennewengland.org/walk/vermont
MONTPELIER — Swimming holes in Vermont are renowned for their beauty and opportunity for adventure – thousands of people enjoy our swimming holes every year and depend on them as public gathering spaces to have fun and relax during the short Vermont summers. During the pandemic, with public pools and beaches closed, Vermonters need our swimming holes now more than ever. Yet public access is not guaranteed – use of these swimming holes is threatened by overuse, privatization, and mismanagement.
Public access to well-managed, safe, and fun swimming holes is essential for maintaining recreational opportunities for all Vermonters, regardless of race or socio-economic status. Vermont River Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust committed to protecting public access to our rivers.
Unfortunately, as noted in recent news, Vermonters are seeing many of our swimming holes overrun by visitors, creating issues ranging from unsafe parking to excess litter. These conflicts can transform swimming holes from beloved community resources to disputed sites where public access is jeopardized.
VRC is kicking off a swimming hole fundraising campaign this summer as part of its “A Swimming Hole for Every Town” initiative. Visitors will see “text to give” table tents when they visit gas stations and stores on their way to swimming holes, and will see donation signs on site. Swimming holes are free to use with no fees, but donations are critical to help VRC carefully manage these sites for all to enjoy.
“While swimming holes are free to visit, the work to protect public access to these special places takes time and resources,” says VRC Development & Outreach Director Richarda Ericson. “VRC is committed to ensuring Vermonters and visitors alike can access the incredible places along our rives, but we rely strongly on visitor etiquette, community partnerships and donations to support this important work.”
For more information on visiting swimming holes during COVID times, visit www.vermontriverconservancy.org
MONTPELIER — Division for Historic Preservation has announced the Vermont State Historic Sites opened on a limited basis this week.
The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site in Plymouth Notch and the Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell opened July 1. On Friday, the Bennington Battle Monument in Bennington, Hubbardton Battlefield in Hubbardton, Chimney Point in Addison, and Senator Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford opened. The President Chester A. Arthur Historic Site, Kents Corner Historic Site, and Eureka Schoolhouse Historic Site will remain closed for the 2020 season.
State-owned Historic Sites will operate in accordance with the Governor’s Be Smart, Stay Safe Executive Order and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development guidance.
In addition, historic sites will require guests to wear masks or facial coverings in buildings and when in the presence of others outdoors. Due to social distancing requirements, some spaces will not be open to visitors; among these are the observation level of the Bennington Battle Monument and the birthplace of Calvin Coolidge.
Events will be limited this year, so plan ahead by visisting www.historicsites.vermont.gov
In addition, the Vermont Historical Society will have a phased re-opening of the Leahy Library in Barre and the History Museum and gift shop in Montpelier. The Howard and Alba Leahy Library opened by appointment only on June 15. Appointments can be made by email: library@vermonthistory.org or by phone: 802-479-8509. Exhibits at the History Center will remain closed until Sept. 1, or later.
The museum and store in Montpelier reopened on July 1 with a modified schedule. Visitors are welcome Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Current exhibits will be open, including Freedom and Unity, The Dames, and The Sheldon Relic Chair. The museum will be closed on July 4,in observation of Independence Day. For more information, go to https://vermonthistory.org/
Days of operation at the Vermont State-owned Historic Sites have been altered for this season and additional changes are possible. For all the most up-to-date information, please visit us online at www.historicsites.vermont.gov, or call 802-828-3051.
