MONTPELIER — The curious case of Tom Mulholland remains unresolved more than three months after he was unanimously appointed to serve on a city committee that has since met five times without him.
Mulholland was willing and able to serve, but three weeks after appointing him to fill a vacancy on the Public Arts Commission, councilors placed the 74-year-old Montpelier man on “administrative leave.” The decision was part of a three-pronged motion they publicly approved following a closed-door discussion held at the end of their Sept. 14 meeting.
At the time, councilors agreed to refer concerns privately raised in the wake of Mulholland’s appointment to the Montpelier Community Justice Center, while authorizing City Manager Bill Fraser to concurrently prepare a “fact-finding report” and recommendation for their consideration in the event the dispute resolution process failed.
It has, according to Mulholland, who went from appointed to disappointed, to puzzled and perplexed.
“Being maligned in this fashion doesn’t set well with me,” he said, suggesting on Monday a process that was slow to start finally appears to be nearing its end.
Mulholland said it took some prodding, but he did speak with Carol Plante, director of the justice center, for more than an hour on Oct. 6.
During that conversation, Mulholland said he was informed a member of the commission — Monica DiGiovanni — allegedly had accused him of making “inappropriate remarks” that made her feel both “unsafe” and “harmed.” He was not, he claimed, told the nature of those remarks though he said he did ask Plante what he allegedly said and was open to mediation in the “spirit of clearing the air” — not because he believed he’d said or done anything wrong.
“Whatever it is she ‘felt,’ I’m not responsible for that,” he said — a sentiment he said he shared with Plante.
Mulholland said three weeks passed and when he hadn’t heard back from Plante, he sent her an email inquiring about the status of mediation. He said Plante informed him there would be no mediation and she had forwarded the matter to Fraser.
Attempts to reach both DiGiovanni and Fraser on Monday were unsuccessful, but Mulholland confirmed he and Fraser met for about an hour on Nov. 17. He forwarded a copy of an email Fraser sent commission members — Mulholland included — the following day.
“… As you know I am reviewing conduct which occurred at the July 22nd commission meeting,” Fraser wrote on Nov. 18. “In order to get an accurate picture of events I really need to speak with each of you who were in attendance.”
Fraser noted that included Chair Ward Joyce, DiGiovanni, three other commission members and two members of the public — Mulholland, who hadn’t yet been appointed — and artist Nicholas Hecht.
“… Some of you sent emails to the City Council expressing concerns and seeking resolution,” he added. “We will be unable to reach resolution without hearing from you.”
Fraser indicated he had already spoken with DiGiovanni and Mulholland and hoped to complete his interviews by the end of this week. That presumably includes meeting with Hecht, who was at the meeting on July 22 and, like Mulholland, addressed the commission as a member of the public.
Mulholland acknowledged he was “very critical of the commission” and shared prepared comments he made about its master plan and a Main Street art installments. However, he stressed none of those comments were directed at any individual, all were provided to the City Council in September, and more discussed more recently with Plante and Fraser.
If Mulholland crossed a line at the July 22 meeting, it isn’t reflected in the belatedly posted minutes. Joyce, who subsequently sought to have Mulholland’s Aug. 24 appointment rescinded after personally asking him to step down, did not rule him out of order.
“… Tom (Mulholland) had a well-prepared list of comments and questions for the commission, starting with notions on community,” the pertinent portion of the minutes state, adding: “He thoroughly researched all of the commissioners … and made mention of Monica’s (DiGiovanni’s art) show.”
The minutes go on to note, Mulholland had read the master plan “cover to cover,” proposed some possible edits, didn’t have a favorable view of an art installation next to the Drawing Board, and had questions about the commission’s composition and about how to apply to fill a vacancy.
Mulholland said the minutes fairly reflect his participation at the meeting, including his passing mention of DiGiovanni’s art show — one he said he attended about a week later.
As he had with Plante, Mulholland said he pressed Fraser about what he supposedly said and was “blown away” by the assertion he made two comments he flatly denies. One, he said, was a vague reference to a “sexy librarian” and the other was a seemingly suggestive quip when DiGovanni apologized for eating at the beginning of the meeting.
“It’s not true,” said Mulholland, a retired master plumber and lifelong artist, sculptor and poet.
Mulholland said he was hopeful Fraser would complete his review and make his recommendation to the council before Councilor Conor Casey and Mayor Anne Watson resign late next month.
Casey, who was elected to serve as one of Montpelier’s two elected lawmakers earlier this month, has signaled he will resign from the council on Dec. 21. The plan is to appoint his replacement that night. Watson, who was just elected one of Washington County’s three senators, will give up the gavel in December and the mayor’s office will remain vacant until Town Meeting Day in March.
Mulholland said he wanted the council responsible for appointing him in August and placing him on administrative leave in September to consider whether he is fit to serve on the commission.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
