WEST DANVILLE — The cement block, pallet and flag slipped through a slush-covered section of Joe’s Pond over the weekend, but the clock it was tethered to kept ticking until late Monday night.
Welcome to the Joe’s Pond Ice Out — a contest that fittingly begins each year on April 1 and ends when the minute hand stops moving on the clock mounted on Larry and Diane Rossi’s deck.
Typically the clock stops when the block drops, but there have been times when the rope that runs between the two has to work its way free of the ice in order to pull the clock’s plug.
Who says Mother Nature doesn’t have a sense of humor?
Surely not anyone who drove by the pond on Monday, noticed the block was gone and mistakenly assumed the ice out was over.
It wasn’t. At least not until 10:18 p.m., which is when a super-slow motion chain of events finally signaled the end of Vermont’s premier ice out and the start of spring.
Tell it to Michelle Walker who, like her dad Don before her, helps organize the ice out sponsored by the Joe’s Pond Association.
“It was snowing hard this morning,” Walker said Tuesday afternoon when the temperature was a less-than-balmy 41 degrees, she was bundled up in a blanket looking out at the ice on the portion of the pond in front of her house.
If the block was there, the clock might still be ticking, and the contest wouldn’t be over.
Not Walker and perhaps not even Henretta Splain, who may still be logging some of this year’s entries — there were more than 12,000 of them — and until the summer-like weekend there was no need to rush.
Even if Splain has entered information from all the tickets it usually takes at least a week — often longer — for an official announcement.
The winner — last year it was “winners” — is whoever comes closest to predicting when the clock will stop.
Though the late-night ending is unusual it isn’t unprecedented.
In 2011, the clock stopped at 10:17 p.m., on April 27, and Karen Brouillette, of Barre Town, earned half the proceeds from ticket sales, less expenses.
In 2009, the ice out ended at 10:21 p.m. April 20, and Ash Desmond, of Richmond, was eventually declared.
The closest to midnight spring has sprung in West Danville was way back in 1996. Those were the days when Walker’s dad was still organizing the ice out, and a much smaller clock on Homer Fitts’ deck determined when it was over each year. The ice on Joe’s Pond went out at 11:29 p.m. on May 1, and the winner was Plainfield resident Nancy Potter.
