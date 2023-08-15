An ensemble of voices rang through the Champlain Valley Exposition Center in Essex Junction as the Adult and Teen Challenge Choir sang in a circle surrounding the crowd. When they finished, each held up a sign displaying how long they had been sober. One man held a sign that read five days.
This is how the second annual Coming Together Substance Use Addiction Summit began on Friday. The summit offered a space for nonprofits, law enforcement, government agencies, and people affected by substance use disorder to talk about addiction in Vermont and ways to address the epidemic.
The summit’s theme of “I can’t, but we can” was echoed throughout the keynote speakers and breakout rooms, as many spoke about the importance of connection while in recovery from addiction.
“In the words of Johann Hari, the author, he says the opposite of addiction is connection,” said Melinda White, co-chair of the summit. “If somebody is struggling, the way to help them or be supportive is to connect. It’s not to judge, it’s not to scold.”
Over 90 organizations attended the summit. Organizations included nonprofits dedicated to supporting Vermonters with substance use disorder, government assistance programs, and support groups for veterans. Each has a role to play in recovery efforts.
“If I had a magic wand, what I would love to see would be both the networking and collaboration among community partners,” said White before the summit.
The summit was free to the public and to booth holders. Brad Ferland, founder of the summit and co-chair, invited a wide variety of organizations not only to increase collaboration, but also to offer a range of services.
“We wanted people to be able to come in as incognito as possible if they wanted to,” said Ferland. “And we also wanted a resource for family members if they knew somebody who was really in trouble, but they just didn’t know how to deal with it.”
Resources for family members are often overlooked.
When Maureen Cavanagh’s daughter started using, she reached out for help but struggled to find resources. She was often told to use “tough love.”
Substance use disorder is often treated differently than other illnesses. People are told to cut their loved ones off if they are struggling with addiction, whereas if someone had cancer, they would be surrounded with love and support, Cavanagh said in the summit’s keynote speech.
“Our love cannot be contingent on whether someone is using or not,” said Cavanagh.
She now advocates for stronger support for families and is the founder of Magnolia New Beginnings, a nonprofit peer-support group for those living with or affected by substance-use disorder.
Almost half of Americans have a family member or close friend who struggles with addiction, according to a 2017 Pew Research Center survey.
Deaths due to opioid overdoses are rising in Vermont.
As of the end of April, there have been 80 opioid-related accidental and undetermined deaths among Vermont residents, according to the Vermont Health Department. The number of opioid deaths in 2023 is higher than the three-year average through April.
Fentanyl continues to be the primary driver of opioid-related deaths in Vermont. Although there were fewer deaths involving fentanyl in 2019 (95) compared to 2018 (100), fentanyl accounted for 86% of deaths in 2019 compared to 77% in 2018.
“Every data point describes a person who matters,” said Jeffrey Trites, public health analyst for the Vermont Department of Health.
Many who spoke at the summit emphasized the importance of long-term recovery facilities. Short-term treatment is necessary, but often not enough.
“If a person is not able to stay in a residential setting for longer than two weeks, how can we ensure that they’re going to be safe when they leave,” said White. “So if they have no other place to go and they go straight back home — where they were using and where there are triggers and maybe other people in the household using — that’s not really setting them up for success.”
That’s where organizations like Jenna’s Promise come in.
Jenna’s Promise is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting people suffering from substance use disorder. The organization works to remove barriers for people seeking treatment and creates pathways for patients to transition from substance use disorder to independent living.
“By having a place like Jenna’s Promise that offers people a place — a safe, supportive, substance free place to stay for up to a year or more — that gives the person a chance to start building their life,” said White.
Support from long-term recovery centers can include helping people acquire ID’s to pursue employment, job training and help to find unemployment benefits.
“Programs that are successful are longer term,” said Ferland. “They involve giving a person self-esteem, treating them as a human being — which they are — helping them find their soul in their journey in life, giving them work so that they’re not on the street, impoverished.”
White also talked about the importance of recovery-friendly workplaces. Having a flexible job is often key to someone’s recovery.
“If somebody is in recovery, they’ll be supported to have maybe a little bit more of a flexible schedule so they can still attend their doctor’s appointments, their therapy, their recovery coaching sessions, meeting with their sponsor, going to 12-step meetings,” said White.
Visit VTHelpLink.org for substance-use treatment and recovery services in Vermont.