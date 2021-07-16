DUXBURY — In a brief, one-topic special meeting Wednesday evening, the Harwood Unified Union School District Board filled a vacant position representing Duxbury.
The board voted 8-1 to appoint Cindy Senning to the seat. Three members abstained and the 14-member board had two open seats at the time.
Senning is no stranger to the local school system, particularly in Duxbury where she served as principal of Duxbury Elementary School in the late 1980s and early 1990s. That was prior to Duxbury and Waterbury merging their elementary schools into a combined district that led to the construction of Crossett Brook Middle School which opened in 1997. Senning served on the Waterbury-Duxbury School Board that oversaw that transition that also involved shifting Duxbury’s K-4 students to Thatcher Brook Primary School in Waterbury. Thatcher Brook last month was renamed Brookside Primary School.
Senning began working in the school district in 1982 as a school nurse and health teacher at Harwood Union High School. A resident of Duxbury since 1971, Senning said her two now-adult children went through the local public schools and currently live in Duxbury. She said three of her four grandchildren are now in the school system.
The board also considered Duxbury resident Patrick Zachary for the position. A civil engineer at Global Foundries and previously IBM in Essex, Zachary serves on the Duxbury Development Review Board.
Both candidates attended Wednesday’s meeting and addressed the board about their interest in the position. The board met for fewer than 30 minutes with some members present in person and some attending by Zoom video conference.
Hearing from applicantsSenning and Zachary told the School Board that they were open to continuing in the position for the remainder of the term if they were chosen. The board then asked both candidates to discuss their interest in the position at this time.
Zachary went first, commenting that schools are vital to communities and explaining how he is most interested in containing the cost of K-12 education which he said is creating “a cost of living problem in Vermont.” He cited statistics on per-pupil education spending nationally, comparing Vermont to Utah where outcomes for students are similar, but Vermont’s cost is nearly three times Utah’s. “I’d like to work on that problem,” Zachary said. “That’s why I want to be a part of this — to understand what’s going on to make this better.”
Given his experience evaluating construction projects, Zachary said he was interested in the forthcoming bond to finance a variety of school renovations and improvements at Harwood Union High School and an expansion at Crossett Brook Middle School. The School Board is looking to put a bond to voters in early November; its scope and cost remain to be decided in September.
He said he was interested in being able to review what goes into the proposal to help ensure that Duxbury taxpayers can afford the upcoming bond. “We need to be sure we’re building only what we need and not what we want,” Zachary said.
Senning, who holds advanced degrees in education administration, said she thought her past experience in the school district would be valuable now as the district faces new challenges. She said she appreciates the complexity of the district moving to a unified model with all schools in the six communities under one umbrella in the past several years.
Senning agreed with Zachary about containing costs, but said decision-makers need to weigh many factors. “Obviously, we need to keep education affordable,” she said. “But it also needs to be effective and work well for all the communities we represent.”
Senning said she is interested in the search for a new superintendent as Superintendent Brigid Nease plans to step down when her contract ends in 2022. The upcoming merger of the middle school students from Harwood Middle School’s seventh and eighth grades into Crossett Brook also has Senning’s interest. “How we get that right is important,” she said.
The local processPrior to Wednesday’s meeting to fill the position, the Duxbury Select Board reviewed both applicants’ letters of interest in the seat. The process for filling a vacancy allows the local legislative body to make a recommendation to a school board to consider although the ultimate choice is up to the school board.
The Duxbury Select Board recommended Senning but acknowledged that Zachary’s interest and qualifications would also be of benefit to the School Board. They supported the board interviewing both candidates.
The vacancy came about last month when one of Duxbury’s two members on the board, Brian Dalla Mura, resigned ahead of starting a contract for a teaching position at Brookside Primary School in Waterbury. Dalla Mura was elected in March to the seat that had two years remaining on a 3-year term. By law, a board member cannot be an employee of the school district. Prior to Dalla Mura’s election, Alec Adams held the seat for one year and he stepped down in January.
Senning’s appointment runs until Town Meeting Day 2022 at which point the voters would fill the position for the remaining year. Duxbury’s other seat is held by board Chair Torrey Smith whose term ends in 2022.
Vacancy remainsThe HUUSD board will repeat this process to fill a vacant seat representing Waterbury. Michael Frank, one of Waterbury’s four representatives to the board, also resigned in June. He was elected in March to a 3-year term. His replacement would also serve until Town Meeting Day 2022 at which time voters would fill the spot for the remaining two years.
So far one contender for the seat is Scott Culver, who was the third-place finisher on the March Town Meeting ballot to fill two seats representing Waterbury. Culver also volunteered in April 2020 when a Waterbury seat came open due to the resignation of James Grace. The board at that time appointed Frank to the seat. Culver said Thursday that he has applied. The Waterbury Select Board on Monday will review choices for the board vacancy in order to make a recommendation. The board will meet Wednesday to make that appointment.
