MONTPELIER — The general manager of Hunger Mountain Co-op has announced he will resign at the end of the month after criticism the business has received related to its handling of a former employee accused of making inappropriate comments to young women and girls who worked there.
Last month, a former employee of the store was arraigned on charges alleging he tried to lure a 15-year-old girl he was supervising at the grocery store and sent her lewd videos. Police said an investigation showed this employee had six complaints filed against him for inappropriate behavior with young women and girls. Police said four of the complainants quit after their claims were reportedly determined to be unfounded by the company.
Community members have publicly expressed shock and anger with this revelation. A petition has been circulated on Change.org calling for a special meeting of the company’s membership and calling for the removal of the company’s management team. The petition had 250 signatures as of Friday morning.
On Thursday’s afternoon, Kari Bradley announced he would resign effective Sept. 1 after 19 years as the company’s general manager.
“While I sincerely believe I made responsible decisions with regard to the sexual harassment matter based on the information available, I recognize that my presence will be divisive and distracting for our co-op at a time when we need unity. I believe our co-op is healthy overall, but we face multiple headwinds including an aging member base, an extremely tight labor market, a challenged local food system and an uncertain outlook for our regional economy,” Bradley wrote in the statement.