MONTPELIER — The general manager of Hunger Mountain Co-op has announced he will resign at the end of the month after criticism the business has received related to its handling of a former employee accused of making inappropriate comments to young women and girls who worked there.

Last month, a former employee of the store was arraigned on charges alleging he tried to lure a 15-year-old girl he was supervising at the grocery store and sent her lewd videos. Police said an investigation showed this employee had six complaints filed against him for inappropriate behavior with young women and girls. Police said four of the complainants quit after their claims were reportedly determined to be unfounded by the company.