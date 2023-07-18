thumbnail_8P8A4543.jpeg
Gov. Phil Scott shakes the hands of the Rutland City Police officers after the funeral of Officer Jessica Ebbighausen at the Castleton University Pavilion on Tuesday.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said the death of Officer Jessica Ebbighausen should make the state’s leadership rethink its course on criminal justice.

“We have all tried to make sense of this tragedy,” Kilcullen said Tuesday at Ebbighausen’s funeral. “We struggle with that it doesn’t make sense, but we must all try to learn from this.”

