Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said the death of Officer Jessica Ebbighausen should make the state’s leadership rethink its course on criminal justice.
“We have all tried to make sense of this tragedy,” Kilcullen said Tuesday at Ebbighausen’s funeral. “We struggle with that it doesn’t make sense, but we must all try to learn from this.”
Ebbighausen was killed July 7, when her cruiser collided with the truck of a suspect allegedly fleeing the scene of a burglary.
The funeral was held at the pavilion of the Vermont State University’s Castleton campus — still referred to by many in attendance as “Castleton University” — and attended by an estimated 700 police and first responders, as well as several hundred members of the public, including the city’s leadership, numerous members of the Rutland County legislative delegation, and Gov. Phil Scott.
Ebbighausen, 19, was one of the newest members of the department, having been on the job about two months when she, along with her training officer, was one of a number of who responded to a report that 20-year-old Tate Rheaume had broken into his ex-girlfiend’s house on East Washington Street. A different unit was the first on the scene, and Rheaume allegedly fled when they arrived, turning onto Woodstock Avenue, pulling into one of the oncoming lanes to pass another car and striking Ebbighausen’s cruiser head-on.
Kilcullen, addressing the crowd at the funeral, said that departments must look at how they respond to calls like the one in which Ebbighausen was killed, but that it was also vital for the community to look at why police had to respond to begin with, at the conditions that created the situation in which officers became involved.
“So much of what we respond to has a mental health element,” Kilcullen said. “Are those people in our community property served? If not, why not?”
Kilcullen said the hands of local officials are frequently tied by the fact that the rules influencing both the conditions and the police response to them are created at the state level. He also noted that much of the crime in a community can be attributed to a small number of repeat offenders, and said that their ability to keep offending sends a message that people will not face consequences for their actions.
“Can the criminal justice system, as it is currently structured and funded, adequately assure justice?” Kilcullen asked.
Kilcullen talked about governmental pursuit of “goals” and said it was important not to abandon public safety in pursuit of the goals. He urged everyone in attendance — though he particularly pushed the message to lawmakers in the crowd — to think about what they could do to relieve some of the burdens on the criminal justice system.
“Consider the impact your decisions have on the lives of those who serve,” he said. “Make the tough decisions, in the confines of the Constitution, that help us serve and protect.”
Ebbighausen was the granddaughter of former Rutland City Police Commission Chairman Robert Ebbighausen. Kilcullen has said she had wanted to be a police officer since the age of 9. She was a certified as a part-time officer and undergoing field training ahead of attending the Vermont Police Academy to get her full-time certification. Kilcullen said he was eager to hire her after seeing the way she handled herself when, as a high school student, she spent an internship working with the department’s community response team.
“I remember seeing Jessica with the team and thinking, ‘This reminds me of a younger sister hanging out with her older brothers they enjoyed,’” he said. “But it also reminded me of a couple older brothers letting their little sister hang out, not because she asked, but because they enjoyed it. She was a joy to be around.”
Sgt. Heath Plemmons, who was Ebbighausen’s sergeant during her first month of field training, said she had a profound effect on the lives of everyone around her — always smiling, even when overwhelmed.
“I know she was overwhelmed because every rookie feels that way,” he said. “I asked her once if she was overwhelmed. She laughed and said ‘A little, but that’s OK.’”
Plemmons said it is rare today for young people to want to be police officers, and that Ebbighausen was living her dream.
“Jessica died a hero that day,” he said. “She saved lives. She went toward the danger instead of going the other way. Jessica will always be remembered a hero.”
Ebbinghausen had been well-known through local sports and working on the security staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Her death rippled widely through the community.
“Your love and support for Jessica and her family means so much,” Rutland City Police Commander Sam Delpha said, delivering the opening remarks. “Words cannot express who Jessica truly was or describe the loss we are feeling right now. Jessica is a hero to her family and her community and we will always honor her sacrifice.”
Vermont State Police Spokesman Adam Silverman said the funeral was attended by law enforcement officers and other first responders from every state in New England, as well as New York — including the New Hampshire Police Association Pipes and Drums, which performed “Raglan Road” and “Amazing Grace.”
City Hall was closed for the morning so that city officials and employees could attend; and crews from Rutland Town stood by at the city fire station to free up firefighters to be at the funeral.
“As we mourn the loss of Jessica today, so does family — Jessica’s family, her law enforcement family, her first responder family, her Rutland Regional (Medical Center) family and her community,” said Mayor Michael Doenges, who kept his remarks brief. “Rutland was blessed to have her, to have that passion, as part of our city, as part of our community, even for a short time.”
The service began with the arrival of a procession, led by police motorcycles, from the Rutland Recreation Community Center, where a walk-through had been held Monday. Fears of inclement weather and a potential seating shortage prompted organizers to recommend members of the public use the Monday walk-through to pay respects rather than attend the funeral, but a light drizzle prior to the service quickly gave way to sunshine.
Pastor Tim Owens of Mission City Church, who also serves as the Rutland Police Department chaplain, offered a prayer of comfort for the grieving.
“How does anybody comfort this family today?” he asked. “There are no human answers to soothe or satisfy their grief and anger.”
Ebbighausen’s family was presented a flag; an honor guard fired three rifle volleys; a loudspeaker system broadcast the officer’s “end of watch” call; and the ceremony concluded with a flyover by a helicopter from the U.S. Border Patrol, which sounded a police siren as it hovered over the grounds.
“Jessica was so important to our family,” said Troy Ebbighausen, Jessica Ebbighausen’s uncle. “She was enduring, good-natured and her sense of humor was unmatched. ... If you wanted the unfiltered truth, Jessica had the ability to be brutally honest, charming, adorable and good-humored all at once. ... She encompassed everything good that a human had to offer a community and her family.”
Sarah Karczmarczyk, a friend of Ebbighausen, read a poem titled “Forever Yours” that listed what Ebbighausen was to various people and the qualities for which she would be remembered.
“This is not goodbye,” she concluded. “This is until we meet again.”
Andrew Ebbighausen, Jessica Ebbiughausen’s brother, offered the briefest of the day’s remarks.
“I have a speech prepared, but I think all I really have the strength to say is, ‘Jessica, I love you,’” he said. “You were my best friend.”
