BARRE — A Granite City woman has been sentenced to 30 months to serve in a case where police said she sold heroin to someone who later overdosed and died.
Bridget Rose Huckins, 28, was sentenced Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of selling a regulated drug with death resulting. Huckins pleaded guilty to the charge in October. She was placed on probation for 10 years and will get credit for time served on the 30-month sentence.
That same month, her former partner, Thomas Allen Partlow, 34, also of Barre, was sentenced to two years in prison on a felony count of accessory to selling a regulated drug with death resulting and misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine, selling drugs out of a dwelling and violating conditions of release. He pleaded guilty to the charges on Aug. 5 and also will serve 10 years on probation.
According to court records, in June 2020 a woman on Richardson Road in Orange called 911 to report her grandson Jefrey Cameron, 29, of East Barre, was dead and she believed he had overdosed.
Police said Cameron’s cellphone showed he had been sending text messages to someone who identified themselves as “Bridget Rose.” The pair discussed Cameron acquiring heroin, and he was told to go to Smith Street in Barre where she was living, according to court records.
Police executed a search warrant on the home in July 2020 and police said Partlow’s sister was taken into custody. She told police she was aware of Cameron’s overdose and that he had received the drugs from her brother, according to court records. She later told police she didn’t know if her brother had physically given the drugs to Cameron or if Huckins had, but they had come from Partlow.
According to police, the state medical examiner’s office determined Cameron died from an overdose of fentanyl, and he also had morphine in his blood.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault had sought a sentence of 42 months to serve for Huckins. She had already served about a year and four months on pretrial detention, most of which on home confinement, and her attorney, Jason Sawyer, argued for a sentence of time served.
Cameron’s mother, Tara Reil, gave a statement to the court.
Reil said Feb. 12 was her son’s birthday where he would have turned 31 years old.
“Never again will I be able to tell him happy birthday or tell him how much I love to be his mom,” she said.
She said for his birthday this year, she was busy writing this statement.
Reil said when she had her son, she promised him she would love him unconditionally and protect him with her life. She said she kept the love promise, but broke the protection one.
“I was just no match for what was to cause his passing,” she said.
Reil said her son had a kind soul and had compassion and love for anyone he would come in contact with. She said he hated conflict and was always the first to forgive others.
She said her son’s gentle soul along with her own faith has allowed her to forgive Huckins and anyone else involved in Cameron’s death.
Even still, she said she wanted Huckins to know how much pain it caused to hold her son’s lifeless body.
“Never again will I be able to hold my son,” she said.
Reil took exception to posts Huckins had made on social media talking about how she wouldn’t date anyone that wouldn’t let her use marijuana. She said Cameron owned his addiction and never made excuses for it. Reil said Huckins has said Cameron’s death was a wake up call and she would choose a sober life. But she said she wasn’t sure if she believed Huckins after the social media posts and because Huckins continued to use and sell drugs in the months that followed Cameron’s death. She said had Huckins sought treatment immediately after Cameron’s death, she would believe Huckins’ words.
She also told Huckins not to let this moment define who she is, to let it serve as an example of a life she never wants to return to.
Cameron’s younger sister, Addie Reil, also gave a statement to the court.
Addie Reil said she should have been spending Feb. 12 celebrating her brother’s birthday with Cameron. But all she could think about was the day she went to her grandmother’s house and found him dead, a day she will never forget.
She said she was just starting to get close to her brother and expected to develop that relationship through several more years. Now she said she has moments where she wishes she could tell him something or share something with him or ask him for advice.
Addie Reil said she doesn’t believe in forgetting, but she does believe in forgiving. She said she believes Huckins can turn her life around and better herself for Huckins’ children.
“I hope that this truly can be a wake-up call, and I truly hope that you can be accountable for your actions,” she said.
Thibault said Cameron was a valued member of the community, not just an overdose statistic. Cameron had worked at Basil’s Pizzeria in Barre and Thibault said you can’t go to that restaurant without seeing artwork, photos and a description of Cameron’s life.
He said many members of the community suffer with addiction like Cameron did and what’s important is how they respond to adversity. He said three months went by between Cameron’s death and Huckins’ arrest and it doesn’t appear she stopped selling drugs in that time. He said she continued to use cocaine and drank to excess.
“Each one of those days was an opportunity to wake up and say, ‘I want to make a change’ or ‘I feel guilty’ or ‘I feel bad for what happened to (Cameron).’ Her complicity was not a mystery. … In her mind, she knew she was guilty from the moment this entire community heard about Jefrey’s death,” the prosecutor said.
Thibault said the community is sick and tired of the nonchalance seen in the distributing of “poison” on the streets. He said the risks of heroin, which now often comes laced or replaced with fentanyl, are well known. The prosecutor said there’s hardly anyone in the community who doesn’t know someone who nearly died from an overdose.
“Just as much as someone who drinks too much and gets in a car makes a decision, so too do the people who freely and willingly sell drugs. It is a well-known and established risk that using, selling can have a consequence of death. It’s not a remote possibility nor is it a probability, but it’s a risk. It’s a risk that people like Ms. Huckins are willing to take because it gives them money in their pocket or sustains the lifestyle that they’re leading,” Thibault said.
Sawyer, Huckins’ attorney, said there’s nothing Huckins can do to bring Cameron back. He said he couldn’t fathom the pain Cameron’s family is going through.
He said Huckins and Cameron were friends starting in high school and they cared for each other.
Sawyer said there’s no good answer for why Huckins continued on her lifestyle after Cameron’s death except that it was a low point in her life and she’s said multiple times she wishes she was the one who died instead of Cameron. He said being incarcerated, in some ways, forced her to turn her life around.
Huckins read a statement where she accepted responsibility for her actions.
“I understand that nothing I can say will bring him back. I never meant for (Cameron) to get hurt or die, I in fact was trying to do what I thought was right and make him feel better. I myself know as a recovering addict what the excruciating pain of detoxing off opiates feels like,” she said.
Huckins said her own addiction clouded her judgment and she will forever live with the guilt she created for herself.
“I honestly and truly wish I could trade places with him,” she said.
Judge Kevin Griffin said he has no idea what it would feel like to lose a son or brother like this. Griffin said Cameron was about the same age as the judge’s children when he died.
“I just can’t imagine it,” he said.
The judge said he wished he knew the answer to the drug problem in this community. He noted he had been serving as judge here about two years ago and was assigned back to the courthouse in Barre in September. Griffin said it seems the problem has only gotten worse.
“What is striking to me, and I just don’t have the answer to it, is the casualness of the drug trade,” he said.
Griffin said there are numerous news stories out there about not just the opioid crisis, but how many people are overdosing and dying.
“And yet it just goes on and on and on,” he said.
Griffin said people come in on drug charges, get released because the Legislature has said bail can’t be used as punishment and they are back to business as usual. He said it was not lost on him that Huckins kept selling drugs after Cameron’s death.
The judge said while he didn’t believe sending Huckins to prison would act as deterrence for those thinking about or engaged in selling drugs, there needs to be a penalty for doing this business.
Griffin said Huckins supplied the drug that Cameron sought out that ended up killing him.
“There just has to be a meaningful response to that,” he said.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
