PITTSFORD — The Hubbardton constable has lost his law enforcement certification because he can’t handle a gun.
The Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted unanimously — with some abstentions — Thursday morning to summarily suspend the certification of Constable Floyd Morey for failure to complete firearms training. The certification may be reinstated if he completes the training, which he said he intends to do.
Meanwhile, Morey, whose position is appointed, said he has the support of the select board to continue serving the town as a civil constable.
“I can do everything but carry a gun and write tickets right now,” he said. “I can patrol. I can help out with certain calls. If it’s anything criminal, I have to call for help.”
Morey said part of his trigger finger was amputated in March.
“Somehow, I got it infected, and I got it so bad, they said the best thing was to take it off,” he said. “I wasn’t happy.”
Kim McManus, associate general counsel to VCJC, said that while Morey had been working “diligently,” he lacked on concrete plan on how to safely use his sidearm.
“He did not have an identifiable path at this time to do that,” she said. “Once he does complete the training, the expectation is that the suspension would be lifted.”
Kelly Price, a member of the council, as well as the certified firearms instructor for Vermont’s game wardens, spoke in favor of the suspension.
“The inability to safely and properly handle your sidearm while on duty is of the utmost importance, not just for the officer but for the public,” he said.
Morey did not attend the meeting Thursday morning but, when contacted after it concluded, said the result was what he expected and that he intended to regain his certification.
“I’m supposed to have some training with the constable association some time in July,” he said. “I’ve been practicing.”
Morey said he had held the position for 12 years, taking it up after retiring from a 30-year career in law enforcement in Connecticut.
“I still want the position,” he said. “I still have something to offer. ... It helps me contribute to the town.”