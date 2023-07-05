HUBBARDTON — Hubbardton Battlefield’s annual Revolutionary War weekend will return July 8-9 to commemorate the historic battle that took place after British and German troops ran into American resistance on the morning of July 7, 1777.
The weekend, which is the largest Revolutionary War living history event in northern New England, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s an exciting event. It’s sort of like a living history pageant at full scale. There are a number of reenactors coming from all over New England, New York and maybe even farther (to) set up camp here,” said Elsa Gilbertson, historic sites regional administrator for the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation. “People come and they experience the sights, the sounds and the smells of what was going on in 1777.”
Though Crown forces won the battle all those years ago, Gilbertson said the contest was crucial in turning the tide for the colonials.
In addition to the battle reenactment, Gilbertson said visitors will be able to walk through the colonial encampment, speak with reenactors and listen to presentations by historians and reenactors on topics like colonial cooking and the backstory of Hubbardton before the battle.
Visitors will also be able to take part in a colonial shopping experience provided by sutlers — or civilian merchants — and various activities will be available for children of all ages, including a chance to learn how to march.
“The local people from Hubbardton really help out a lot with this. It’s a great community event with so many different people from different walks of life coming together because they care so much about this important history,” Gilbertson said.
Gilbertson added that organizers are expecting some 200 reenactors and potentially over 300 guests, depending on the weather.
As a special addition to this year’s festivities, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Division for Historic Preservation will host a dedication for Vermont’s Revolutionary War commemorative marker, a newly installed sign that honors the 250th anniversary of the war.
“The National DAR has been working with every state DAR to place one of these 250th patriot markers in every state,” Gilbertson said. “The wording is the same for all the markers that will be placed across the county. It signifies that this is an important place for the American Revolution, and it thanks the patriots that fought here.”
Mike Blakeslee, a reenactor who serves as the chaplain for Warner’s Regiment, will read a proclamation from Gov. Phil Scott at the dedication.
As a passionate reenactor of over 40 years and participant in Hubbardton Battlefield’s weekend since 2018, he said he hopes many people turn up to see what the event is all about.
“The Hubbardton Battlefield is an incredible original site, very much as it originally was. Come and talk to the soldiers, learn what life was like for these men in 1777 and what it was like to have to abandon this magnificent fort on Mount Independence and the revisions they had done to Ticonderoga (to) avoid the British. This battle was crucial in setting up the Bennington Battle, which was crucial for setting up Saratoga,” Blakeslee said.
Dave Bernier, one of the organizers of the reenactment, said that the marker is just another great way to commemorate what happened at Hubbardton Battlefield.
He added that with the many exciting moments that accompany this weekend, he is most excited for what he always looks forward to with these types of events.
“I’ve been reenacting for 45 years and organizing this one for probably five or six years,” Bernier said. “The things I love most about (reenactments) are just getting together, seeing friends, spending time with the reenactors, recreating the battle and showing the spectators, as best we can, what happened there,” Bernier said.