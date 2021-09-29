BARRE — It was housing, housing and more housing on Tuesday night, as city councilors embraced the Planning Commission’s “call to action” on the timely topic and welcomed input from representatives of two organizations also eager to make the most of an unprecedented infusion of federal funding for housing.
Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity and the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition were part of the council’s housing hat trick — one that was capped by a Planning Commission presentation suggesting the city is well-positioned to make a play for more than its share of housing money when it becomes available.
Prodded by member Thomas Lauzon, the commission spent the summer developing the “white paper” distributed to councilors in advance of Tuesday night’s meeting. The document makes the case it isn’t too soon to start talking specifics with respect to expanding housing — affordable and otherwise — in Barre by leveraging some of the $99 million dedicated to housing and homelessness that is included in the current state budget.
The money is part of the state’s share of funding that flowed to Vermont under the American Rescue Plan and Planning Commissioners David Sichel and Amanda Gustin took turns suggesting it is time to start thinking about specific proposals.
“When the state does come up with rules and a process for applying for money groups that are prepared and have thought about this ahead … they can be at the front of the line,” Sichel said, suggesting others already are and Barre should be.
Reaching out to organizations like Downstreet Housing and Community Development, Capstone Community Action, and Barre Area Development Corp. to participate on — or perhaps even lead — a local housing task force would be a prudent move, according to Sichel.
Gustin agreed. She said assembling a task force — one that includes a mix of “developers and community organizations” — was an important next step in a community that has the capacity to easily absorb an additional 250 housing units if money could be secured to develop — or redevelop — them.
With municipal water and sewer plants running 40% under capacity, a school system that could easily absorb an influx of children, and no issues with electrical utilities, Gustin said Barre has a leg up on others who will compete for the housing money when it becomes available.
“There is plenty of room to grow within Barre City, which … is not necessarily the case for every Vermont municipality that’s going to be looking at this funding,” she said, noting the city’s central location, public transportation, historic downtown make it both accessible and appealing.
Gustin said creating quality affordable housing by renovating the city’s existing housing stock and new development would provide homes for working families and stimulate the local economy.
According to Gustin, there is time to consider housing-friendly modifications to local zoning ordinances and settle on a mix of new construction and renovation, but not a lot.
“Our hope is when it (money for housing) is (available) Barre City will be ready,” she said.
Councilors said they shared the commission’s enthusiasm and appreciated the work it has already done.
“I think housing is … one of the number one challenges and areas of focus we should be spending our time on as a city … in partnership with other organizations,” Hemmerick said, noting his short list of priorities also included capital planning and improvements to the city’s transportation infrastructure.
In a city that has shed hundreds of residents in the last 10 years and is saddled with more than its share of “huge old homes” in need of attention, Hemmerick praised the commission for its efforts.
“I’m just so excited about … this work, about neighborhood revitalization, about maintaining population (and) making housing development economic development,” he said. “I think it’s going to take a lot of public leadership … to pull off some of the … vision that’s in this plan … We need an ‘all-in approach.’”
There was no disagreement on that point, but when Councilor Samn Stockwell suggested the council consider creating a housing task force, Mayor Lucas Herring suggested he would need more information.
Though Herring agreed the housing issue deserved swift attention, he wondered whether the city would be better-served by letting Barre Area Development assemble a task force of stakeholders. If the city took the lead, the mayor worried public meeting rules and warning requirements could slow down the process.
“This (delegating to Barre Area Development) could be a better opportunity for the private developers to come together with those organizations to get things done quicker,” he said.
Herring urged the commission to consider zoning modifications that would remove barriers to the development of “paper streets” — something Sichel and Gustin said is already being discussed.
While Hemmerick questioned whether expanding infrastructure into currently undeveloped areas was preferable to in-fill development given the city’s struggle keeping existing streets and water and sewer lines in good repair made sense, Herring said it should be part of the conversation.
“There (are) opportunities everywhere and right now is the time to look at all of them,” he said.
The Planning Commission’s pitch came after Justin Srsic of the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition and Zachariah Watson, executive director of Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity primed the pump by talking about a housing crisis that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
Like Sichel and Gustin, both Srsic and Watson spoke of looming funding opportunities for sorely needed housing.
Watson, whose organization is currently renovating a home on Highland Avenue in Barre, said it plans to launch a neighborhood revitalization effort in the Granite City next year using a mix of grants and philanthropic funds. The goal is to make needed repairs to existing housing stock owned by income-eligible residents.
“We can give a face lift to every household that really needs it here in Barre,” he said.
Watson said Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity would welcome the donation of a Hill Street home the city recently acquired at tax sale. Assuming the owner doesn’t redeem the property for the amount owed in back taxes, Watson said his organization would accept the donation and renovate the home with the help of an income-eligible family.
