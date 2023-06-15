MONTPELIER — “Are we in a housing crisis or aren’t we?” City Manager Bill Fraser posed the pointed question to local lawmakers, who discussed a sun-setting motel voucher program for unhoused Vermonters with concerned city councilors on Wednesday night.

Amid hand-wringing, finger-pointing and political posturing involving the pandemic-era housing program, Fraser wasn’t focused on what will be among the hottest topics of next week’s high-stakes veto session.

