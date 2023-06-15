MONTPELIER — “Are we in a housing crisis or aren’t we?” City Manager Bill Fraser posed the pointed question to local lawmakers, who discussed a sun-setting motel voucher program for unhoused Vermonters with concerned city councilors on Wednesday night.
Amid hand-wringing, finger-pointing and political posturing involving the pandemic-era housing program, Fraser wasn’t focused on what will be among the hottest topics of next week’s high-stakes veto session.
It’s not that the unhoused individuals weren’t top of mind for Fraser, it’s just that housing – in general – was. The manager shared a head-scratching story involving a state-owned property on Baldwin Street — one, he said, a private developer would like to convert into housing if there were only enough parking.
There’s the rub, according to Fraser, who said there is plenty of parking — all of it owned by the state — but none of it apparently is available to someone interested in advancing a seemingly sensible project.
“The state is trying to sell (property) to create housing units that don’t exist during a housing crisis and the state won’t let them use state parking to develop the housing,” he said. “It’s kind of like: ‘What’s going on here?’ Are we in a housing crisis or aren’t we?”
The manager of a city with more than its share of under-utilized state office buildings in the wake of a pandemic that changed the way people work, said the suggestion some of those structures could be converted into housing has provoked a pass-the-buck response from state agencies.
“I don’t know where the singular focus on: ‘We have a housing crisis’ is,” he said.
Even if the buildings aren’t available, Fraser said the mostly empty parking lots could be put to better use by those who have started to be turned out of motels now that the federal funding that paid for them has run out. The lots, Fraser said, could be a logical landing spot for “pallet houses” that would provide shelter to those about to have none without inconveniencing anyone in Montpelier and beyond.
“There are vast parking lots in Waterbury and here that could be used to set these things up in the short and long-term … to provide some more relief to people,” he said.
Meanwhile, Fraser said the Legislature’s passage of the HOME Act as a missed opportunity to do more on the housing front.
“There’s nothing in that bill that is going to create housing in Montpelier, and in Burlington, and in Brattleboro, and in Barre,” he said, suggesting the regulatory relief it provides is insufficient.
“I would be shocked if there was any housing that’s actually built as a result of this bill,” he said.
Fraser also noted that one of the council’s legislative priorities — allowing the creation of “project-based” tax increment financing districts – didn’t warrant more than a study.
Councilors have been told TIF funding could be key to unlocking the housing development potential of the Country Club Road tract the city purchased for $3 million last year.
Fraser’s observations came in the middle of a discussion with lawmakers that focused largely on the fate of a motel voucher program that just took another step toward ending this week, even as the state evaluates proposals that could aid that transition.
Washington County’s three Democratic senators — Ann Cummings, Andrew Perchlik and Anne Watson — and Rep. Conor Casey, D-Montpelier all attended the council meeting.
All acknowledged the motel program — one for which federal funding has run out — was never a forever solution and isn’t without its problems. However, they said, it is better than the alternatives, and blamed Republican Gov. Phil Scott and his administration for what one resident characterized as “a failure to plan.”
To varying degrees, lawmakers shared that frustration.
Perchlik and Casey were the most vocal.
“The trust in the administration is gone,” Perchlik said, predicting lawmakers would find a way to restore funding for some semblance of the voucher program through next year during the veto session, while predicting the conversations that are occurring now will resurface then.
Casey said he supported a “gradual and humane transition” away from the motel program and that meant finding money within the state’s $8.5 billion budget.
“I don’t trust the state or this administration to do it on their own,” he said. “I think the Legislature needs to give them a nudge to fulfill their responsibility.”
Cummings and Watson offered more muted critiques.
Cummings complained about a lack of communication; Watson suggested the state’s recent request for proposals was the right idea, but should have been executed earlier.
All agreed that money is the hurdle. Cummings said raising taxes isn’t viewed as a viable option given the current economic climate.
“The understanding seems to be that to override a veto in a time of high inflation (when) an awful lot of people are struggling to pay their rent and buy their groceries, and we have a significant number of Vermonters on fixed incomes it would be very hard, probably impossible,” she said.
Finding money within the $8.5 billion spending plan that Scott vetoed is the subject of ongoing negotiations, and could produce a compromise that will ensure enough votes to override Scott’s veto.
It isn’t a small amount of money, officials warned.
Cummings said even if spending on the program is cut in half due by dickering with motel owners who were probably paid more than they should have been, it’s still a $50 million expense.
Councilor Lauren Hierl – and others who spoke – urged lawmakers to figure it out.
“It’s totally unacceptable that we’re putting people out there and just giving them tents and wishing them luck,” she said, adding: “Find a solution.”
Councilors Dona Bate and Cary Brown echoed that sentiment.
“I would urge you to be creative and brave in finding ways to raise the money (to extend the motel voucher program) and prioritize it,” Brown said.
Brown, a state employee, then set the stage for Fraser by suggesting those holding out hope the Capitol Complex will ever return to pre-pandemic form are destined for disappointment.
“We shouldn’t be wondering whether or not the state employees are coming back,” she said. “They’re not coming back, so we should go ahead and move as aggressively as we want to on reclaiming some of the spaces downtown.”
