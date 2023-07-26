BARRE TOWN — A household hazardous waste and electronic waste collection event for flood-damaged items will take place Saturday for residents of Barre Town, Orange, Washington and Williamstown.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Barre Town’s public works yard on Websterville Road.
Barre Town residents have been able to drop off flood-damaged items at the public works yard since the flood hit earlier this month, but household hazardous waste and electronic waste were turned away because the town doesn’t have the ability to dispose of such items.
Town officials then worked with the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District to create this emergency collection event Saturday for the town and for those in Orange, Washington and Williamstown, since those municipalities haven’t had the ability to dispose of those items since the flood.
No tires or large appliances will be accepted for disposal.
For more information about what can be dropped off, residents can go to cvswmd.org or they can call the solid waste management district at 802-229-9383. Businesses and schools are asked to call ahead for instructions about what to do with their waste.
There is no fee for disposing items at this event.