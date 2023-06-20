MONTPELIER — The House voted to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the budget, 105-42. It also voted to pass an amendment to H.171, “An act relating to adult protective services,” which makes a number of changes to the General Assistance Housing Program, extending eligibility to some vulnerable populations to April, or until they find other housing.
At one point, protesters interrupted the morning House session by chanting, “Keep 2,000 Vermonters sheltered.”
The House also overrode Scott’s veto of the universal child care bill, H.217, 116-31. Later, it voted 110-37 to override Scott’s veto of H.509, which makes changes to voter eligibility in the City of Burlington.
“Our budget prioritizes the well-being of our communities in all fourteen counties, enhances vital infrastructure, and improves programs and services that Vermonters rely on in their daily lives,” stated Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, in a news release. “It’s a fiscally responsible budget that reflects the values and priorities expressed by Vermonters across the state.”
The Senate was still in session, debating and voting on these issues as of press time Tuesday, but it did vote unanimously to approve the amendment to H.171.
The General Assistance Housing Program, used to shelter thousands of otherwise homeless people through the pandemic, was a sticking point among legislators.
The deal on housing came together in the past few weeks. It was between the House and Senate leadership and the administration.
The amendment to H.171 passed out of the House Committee on Human Services by a unanimous vote. Lawmakers in the House Committee on Human Services and the House Committee on Appropriations had numerous questions on the bill, among them, what constitutes “misconduct” by a voucher recipient, and whether there’s an appeals process.
“There is no doubt this is imperfect,” said Rep. Theresa Wood, D-Waterbury, chair of the House Committee on Human Services, during the Appropriations Committee meeting. Despite its flaws and shortcomings, her committee believes this bill reduces harm and makes the GA program better.
The amendment’s stated intent is to continue to house vulnerable Vermonters through the program until they can find another accommodation.
Some elements of the bill are:
The Agency of Human Services will negotiate rate reductions with the hotels and motels in the program, aiming for rates at least 50% of what they were in June.
No later than April 1, 2024, the Agency of Human Services is to offer housing to households that were in the program as of June 30, unless they’ve found their own accommodation.
Starting July 1, households in the program, to maintain their eligibility, have to work with the AHS in a program aimed at getting them into an alternative housing program. Eligibility will be assessed monthly. Households will have to look for housing on their own and notify their case manager if they find something. They must also contribute 30% of their gross household income toward the cost of the hotel room.
AHS won’t be required to pay hotel vouchers for those who: are offered alternative housing but don’t take the offer within 48 hours; have secured their own housing; don’t comply with the rules of the program; or who’ve been asked to leave the hotel due to misconduct.
Alternative housing placements, as defined by the bill, include “shelter beds and pods; placements with family or friends; permanent housing solutions, including tiny homes, manufactured homes and apartments; residential treatment beds for physical health, long-term care, substance use or mental health; nursing homes beds; and recovery homes.”
The program isn’t an entitlement, it won’t be taking new people, and it’s limited to those enrolled as of June 30.
AHS will also have to make regular reports to the Legislature on its progress in getting GA participants rehoused. These reports will include a host of other pieces of information such as what housing is available, what kind of housing, and what money has been spent. AHS is also required to explain how it plans to distinguish between people using the program now and those who will be using it when the cold weather rules take effect.
The GA program isn’t new. It’s been used to shelter unhoused people during freezing weather in the past, but was expanded for the pandemic.
There’s language in the bill that calls for the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board to use money appropriated to it to create more mobile home units and to give priority to those existing in the hotel program.
The bill says that of the $40 million appropriated to the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board to “provide support and enhance capacity for the production and preservation of affordable mixed-income rental housing and homeownership units,” $10 million will go toward providing manufactured homes in manufactured home parks with vacant and available lots. It calls for VHCB to work with the Department of Housing and Community Development to prioritize people leaving the GA program.
VHCB is to grant $4 million to the Vermont State Housing Authority for the Manufactured Home Improvement and Repair Program. It will also grant $5 million to the Department of Housing and Community Development for the Vermont Housing Improvement Program. VHCB also has to increase its “Homeless Unit” set aside for housing projects seeking VHCB funding from 15% to 30% and give priority to those existing in the hotel program.
