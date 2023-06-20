MONTPELIER — The House voted to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the budget, 105-42. It also voted to pass an amendment to H.171, “An act relating to adult protective services,” which makes a number of changes to the General Assistance Housing Program, extending eligibility to some vulnerable populations to April, or until they find other housing.

At one point, protesters interrupted the morning House session by chanting, “Keep 2,000 Vermonters sheltered.”

