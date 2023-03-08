Bar owners and the state Chamber of Commerce say the House needs to move quickly on updating Vermont’s liquor liability laws otherwise many establishments could close, but some feel there’s a better way.

Since the beginning of March, the House Committee on Judiciary has been taking testimony on H.288 — “An act relating to liability for the sale of alcoholic beverages” — which it hopes to pass out of committee and onto the House floor no later than the end of next week in order to beat the so-called “crossover” deadline, when the Senate and House exchange bills they’ve been working on since the start of the session.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.