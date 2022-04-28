BARRE — A legislative committee has done yet another about face with respect to a flag-related charter change that would put some guardrails on government speech in the Granite City.
The House Government Operations Committee voted, 8-3, on Thursday to restore the charter change, to a broader package of amendments that have all been approved by Barre voters — some on Town Meeting Day 2021 and others during the city’s annual elections last month.
The vote involves one of the simplest of those charter changes — a single sentence that reads: “The City of Barre shall fly only the City, State, United States and POW/MIA flags.”
That change was overwhelmingly approved by Barre voters, 927-549, more than a year ago, and promptly stripped from the bill the committee recommended and House lawmakers passed last session.
Earlier this year the language was restored by the Senate and the amended bill was sent back to the House.
The committee unanimously embraced the Senate amendment as part of a broader package that was amended to include the fresh batch of changes to Barre’s charter that were approved last month. A day later the committee reversed itself, voting 7-2, to again strip the flag-related change from the bill that it reeled back before a scheduled floor vote on April 6.
It wasn’t until after repeated prodding by City Clerk Carol Dawes that the committee added the bill — H.444 — to its weekly agenda.
After hearing from Dawes and Barre residents Stephen Finner, who were virtual participants at Thursday morning’s meeting, the committee, which includes Rep. Peter Anthony, D-Barre, changed its mind again.
This time, Anthony voted the way his constituents did, crediting Dawes for helping allay his constitutional concerns and reminding the committee the state’s own flag protocol is very similar to the language approved by Barre voters.
Finner acknowledged the committee’s “oversight” role with respect to municipal charter changes, but urged members to resist the temptation to “act as an appellate body” with respect to a local election.
“The voters of Barre have spoken and regardless of any personal opinions about any proposed changes I just asked that those changes be approved as the voters have expressed their will,” he said, echoing Dawes elections matter position with respect to a proposal she voted against, but has advocated for on behalf of the people that elected her.
Dawes didn’t dispute some committee members’ contention that what the flag-related charter change would accomplish could be done by ordinance. However, she said their personal preference shouldn’t invalidate the legal and constitutional change Barre voters agreed to make to the city’s charter.
“That, to me, does not feel right,” she said. “The voters passed all 11 of these charter changes, and they should be given their due.”
Dawes’ comment came in response to a question from Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky, P/D-Essex, who noted adding the flag-related charter change back in could doom the entire package.
Finner joined Dawes in suggesting the committee heed the will of Barre voters.
“I would ask that you leave it be, and let it go,” he said.
The committee’s chair, Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, D-Bradford, predicted a bill restoring the twice-dropped charter change would be close — describing it as a “jump ball.”
It passed, 8-3, after most members indicated their earlier concerns had either been allayed or they were swayed by Dawes argument that there was nothing illegal, or even unusual about the change.
In what she described as an “unusual” occurrence, Copeland-Hanzas bucked the majority of her committee and voted against the newly amended bill.
Copeland-Hanzas, who on Thursday announced she would seek the Democratic nomination for secretary of state, said she believed the flag-related charter change wasn’t necessary and an ordinance would be more appropriate.
Copeland-Hanzas also warned a floor vote, which is expected next week, could feature a “motion to divide the question” — holding separate votes on the charter changes that have drawn no objections and the one that has.
“I would expect that floor debate would go much like our conversation here has gone,” Copeland-Hanzas said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
