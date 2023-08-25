BERLIN — Owners of the Comfort Inn have floated plans to construct a new five-story hotel on its Paine Turnpike North campus and have requested a tax break from the town as they seek to advance that $10 million project.

Described as “very preliminary,” conceptual plans just presented to the town’s economic development committee contemplate construction of a new 97-room hotel on a mostly undeveloped portion of the 3.1-acre property that has been home to Comfort Inn since 1990. The plans are part of a now-pending request for a five-year tax stabilization agreement that, according to a 12-year-old policy, must be reviewed by the committee and ultimately approved by the select board.

