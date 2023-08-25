BERLIN — Owners of the Comfort Inn have floated plans to construct a new five-story hotel on its Paine Turnpike North campus and have requested a tax break from the town as they seek to advance that $10 million project.
Described as “very preliminary,” conceptual plans just presented to the town’s economic development committee contemplate construction of a new 97-room hotel on a mostly undeveloped portion of the 3.1-acre property that has been home to Comfort Inn since 1990. The plans are part of a now-pending request for a five-year tax stabilization agreement that, according to a 12-year-old policy, must be reviewed by the committee and ultimately approved by the select board.
Committee members were told this week the project checks all the policy’s boxes — from growing the Grand List to creating new jobs — and a stabilization agreement that would phase in the increased municipal property taxes associated with the new development over five years would be helpful.
Nearly 18 months after acquiring the Comfort Inn for $7.75 million, Giri Montpelier Inc., representatives of the company, which is a subsidiary of Giri Hotel Management, said it is looking to double down on that investment by building a second hotel on the property.
Consultant Karen Whitman told the committee the project is in its infancy, but Giri, which owns nearly 50 hotels in New England, believes central Vermont could use another one.
“The Montpelier-Berlin market doesn’t have a lot of hotel product,” said Whitman, who was employed by Hilton Hotels, where she worked on hotel development for 35 years.
Though the project was abandoned after she left in 2020, Whitman said she worked on plans to construct a five-story Hilton hotel behind the Capitol Plaza Hotel & Conference Center on State Street in Montpelier.
Hilton pulled the plug on that project in 2021 amid a long-running appeal involving the city’s plans to construct a parking garage to, among other things, accommodate the proposed hotel. Capitol Plaza, which changed hands last month, flooded days later and has been closed for repairs ever since, remains part of Hilton’s “Tapestry Collection,” but Whitman said she has reached out to her former employer about the prospect of serving a different niche just off Exit 7 of Interstate 89 in Berlin.
“We’ve started conversations with Hilton to do a Hilton product that serves (the central Vermont) market … at this specific site,” Whitman said, noting plans contemplate an “extended stay” hotel she believed would fill a need given its proximity to the state capital.
The owner is interested, an engineer has been retained, and, Whitman said, there have been preliminary conversations with neighboring property owners, including the town, with respect to plans to construct a five-story hotel on a vacant lot that is primarily used as parking for tractor-trailer trucks.
That parking would be lost, though Whitman said occupancy data suggests that wouldn’t have a major impact on either the Comfort Inn or the proposed hotel.
There are hurdles and, as was the case with Montpelier’s abandoned hotel project, the committee was told parking is one of them.
“We know we’re tight on parking, and we know the land behind the Comfort (Inn) is owned by the town and there might be an opportunity to pick up some of that to help us with this overall development plan,” Whitman said.
Another possibility would be to negotiate a shared parking arrangement with the restaurant — Applebee’s — that would be the new hotel’s nearest neighbor.
“The patterns of use are different for the restaurant than the hotel,” she said.
Whitman said “evolving” plans contemplate relocating the curb cut and there have been preliminary conversations with owners of Maplewood Vermont Travelers Service Center because of the proximity of a Tesla charging station it owns next to the vacant lot that is proposed for development.
Ankur Patel, who attended the virtual meeting with Whitman, said Giri was serious about the proposal.
“We’re very interested in developing a new hotel … on the site there,” he said, predicting the issues that have been flagged could be solved, and another hotel would be beneficial for Berlin, Applebee’s and Maplewood’s, while also being good for Giri.
Asked his opinion, Zoning Administrator Tom Badowksi echoed that assessment.
“This project is good for the Town of Berlin, it’s good for their (Giri’s) business, and I haven’t seen anything on the zoning side of it that would adversely affect the town,” he said.
Based on the proposed investment, the project easily qualifies for a five-year stabilization agreement.
Assuming one is eventually approved and the new hotel is constructed, the increase in the property’s assessed value — currently just under $6 million — would be incrementally phased in throughout five years for the purposes of calculating municipal taxes. The agreement would not affect education taxes.
Committee members were told the hotel would create 21 new jobs when it opens, and building it would create roughly 100 construction jobs.
The committee deferred making a recommendation pending receipt of letters from the Central Vermont Economic Development Corp. and the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission. Both are required by the policy.