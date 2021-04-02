MONTPELIER — Plans for a downtown hotel and parking garage have effectively been appealed to death, city officials announced Friday.
“Appeals are not meant to kill projects through delay, but that is what has happened here,” Mayor Anne Watson said in a prepared statement accompanying a news release that served as an obituary for the local Hampton Inn project, which would have included a city-owned parking garage.
Citing “concerns with ongoing legal delays” and a “lack of clarity around the construction timeline,” the Hilton Corp. exercised its right to terminate a franchise agreement it signed in 2017 with the Capitol Plaza, which is owned by the Bashara family, the city said.
“I speak for the council when I say that Hilton's decision is disappointing,” Watson said. “The city and the Basharas have won every substantial legal challenge put forward by the appellants.”
Yet winning isn’t everything, because while the public private-partnership has prevailed on every motion, the city said the appeals process remains unresolved. A groundbreaking was initially planned for November 2018 and then pushed to March 2019 after the first in a series of appeals was filed on behalf of a dozen Montpelier residents. It has been moving target ever since.
It isn’t any more.
According to the city, Hilton backed out, frustrated by its inability to determine a construction timeline.
Watson blamed the “prospect of endless litigation” for a business decision that hurt a local family, undercut a local business, undermined a local decision and left taxpayers holding a $1.1 million bag.
“This is not how appeals and Act 250 are supposed to work,” she said. “In an appeal, a project should have the opportunity to be evaluated based on its merits.”
According to the city, Capitol Plaza has invested nearly $1 million in the hotel project and related litigation and the city has spent $1,125,855 on the parking garage project that was the subject of a tax increment financing (TIF) bond that was comfortably approved by Montpelier voters in 2018.
The garage project, including costs that have been incurred to date, financially depended on TIF revenue from the new hotel, as well as the significant parking lease revenue from Capitol Plaza.
Absent parking revenue from the garage, which would have been built on Capitol Plaza property, the city said annual debt payments from the voter-approved bond will have to be financed through property taxes.
That isn’t the only frustrating development, according to Watson, who described Hilton’s decision as “an unfortunate missed opportunity for our downtown.”
“As a result of this decision, our downtown businesses will not have the benefit of future visitors that the hotel would have housed,” she said. “This hotel was going to be a boon for our downtown, particularly once COVID restrictions are lifted and folks can travel again. We know that time is coming, but instead of a new hotel, as a result of this decision, this space will continue to be a surface-level parking lot.”
According to Watson, it could be worse because Montpelier isn’t sporting “a big hole in the ground,” like Burlington and Newport where major projects didn’t come to fruition.
“Instead, we are maintaining a hole in our urban fabric,” Watson said, thanking the Bashara family for its “commitment to Montpelier” and “continued investment in our community.”
Working with the city, the Basharas and Capitol Plaza obtained approvals from the local Design Review, and Development Review boards, the District 5 Environmental Commission, the Vermont Economic Progress Council and voters who passed the TIF bond in 2018.
The city didn’t rule out rekindling a conversation involving the hotel and garage project, but indicated other options had been explored and no suitable solutions were identified.
Capitol Plaza is now a Hilton Tapestry brand hotel, and is prevented from aligning with another chain to continue with the hotel project.
Speaking on behalf of the Bashara family, Lilli Cain thanked city staff from City Manager Bill Fraser on down, Watson, the council, downtown merchants and city residents for their support and patience.
“While we are disappointed that we were unsuccessful in bringing a new hotel to Montpelier, we are proud to have brought the Hilton Flag to Montpelier as the Capitol Plaza Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton,” Cain said in a prepared statement. “Both the city and Capitol Plaza stand together in their continued support of our downtown businesses and the City of Montpelier.”
