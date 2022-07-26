WILLIAMSTOWN — A recorded telephone conversation, an unexplained leak and the Select Board’s call for an independent “investigation” are all elements of Hot Dog-Gate — a simmering dispute that reached a slow boil amid finger-pointing and fractured relationships Monday night.
Unless you count board member Rodney Graham’s vow never to talk to Town Manager Jackie Higgins outside of board meetings again, not much was resolved during the special session that got off to an awkward start and got more awkward before it was over.
At issue is Higgins’ recently filed “formal complaint” alleging she was verbally abused by Graham during a July 13 telephone conversation, which involved the disposition of donated hot dogs stored in the freezer at the public safety building and his concerns about a recently created recreation board.
Higgins’ complaint was read aloud and a recording of her six-and-a-half-minute conversation with Graham was played in public after he objected to Select Board member Chris Peloquin’s suggestion the matter be discussed behind closed doors.
“What are we trying to hide here?” Graham asked before Peloquin’s motion died for lack of a second and Chair Jasmin Couillard read the complaint Higgins sent to the board by certified mail last week.
“‘The recorded telephone conversation received and sent to each member of the Select Board on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, clearly represents the verbal abuse expressed toward me by Mr. Graham,’” Couillard read from the letter dated July 19. “‘This is not the first time I have been on the receiving end of this hostile behavior by Mr. Graham, and I feel that this behavior is unacceptable.’”
Higgins, who attended Monday’s meeting, but spoke sparingly, indicated in her letter she was the wrong person to field Graham’s concern over the recreation board requesting and receiving permission to use some of the donated hot dogs for its recent “family fun day.”
“‘If Mr. Graham feels so strongly that the Williamstown Recreation Board is ‘out of control’ then he should address his concerns to his counterparts on the Select Board and the Williamstown Recreation Board,’” Couillard read from Higgins’ letter.
Graham said he was more concerned that he was recorded without his knowledge and that a copy of that recording was circulating in the community than he was by what he said to Higgins on July 13.
The recording, which began with an exchange of pleasantries and ended with Graham’s request Higgins transfer him to her assistant, largely focused on hot dogs he claimed were donated to the fire department auxiliary and, he believed, shouldn’t have been requested by the fledgling recreation board.
Graham sounded more frustrated than angry during the call and while he did use an expletive at one point it wasn’t aimed at Higgins or even directly at the recreation board.
“‘I am saying the rec(reation) board is out of control they don’t get every (expletive deleted) thing in this town that has happened in the past,’” Graham said when asked by Higgins if he was calling her a liar.
Graham did express repeated concern about the recreation board and wasn’t swayed when Higgins explained his son — Fire Chief William Graham — agreed, afterward, to contribute 100 of the previously donated hot dogs to the recreation board’s event. Had he said “no,” Higgins suggested that would have been the end of it.
Not according to Graham.
“‘We know how this town works and we know that if he says ‘no’ there will be repercussions,’” Graham said referring to his son during the call. “‘You know that and I know that because of the people involved.’”
The call ended after talk turned to the fall festival Higgins has historically organized.
Graham wondered if the recreation board was taking over that event, Higgins insisted that wasn’t the case, noting that in the past she has funneled proceeds from the event to the fire and ambulance department.
“‘And now you’re not,’” Graham asked.
“‘I have not made up my mind where (the proceeds) are going to go, but if everybody is going to act like a bunch of spoiled rotten little brats then maybe I’ll give it to somebody else,’” Higgins replied.
After listening to the recording and complaining about its creation and subsequent distribution, Graham said he stood by most of what he said and was struggling to find a justification for Higgins’ claim.
“I think I was stating my opinion and I think I have a right to (do) that without being charged with harassment,” he said, acknowledging his use of an expletive was unnecessary.
“I might have said a few words I shouldn’t have,” he said. “I’m not perfect.”
Board members who repeatedly referred to Higgins complaint as a “delicate issue,” had questions of their own.
Peloquin wondered why Graham aired his concerns about the recreation board to Higgins and not the Select Board responsible for creating it.
“If you think the rec(reation) board is out of control that is a matter to bring before this board,” Peloquin said, suggesting Graham, who is by far the board’s senior member, should know that.
“You took it up with the wrong person,” he told Graham.
Higgins’ complaint aside, board member Chris Wade said he was troubled by an undisputed fact pattern that included Fire Chief William Graham agreeing to provide 100 of the donated hot dogs to the recreation board for its event.
“He (William Graham) said they could have the hot dogs,” Wade said, noting the fire chief is trusted with several million dollars worth of firetrucks and the public safety building.
With respect to Higgins’ complaint, Wade suggested asking a “disinterested third party” to investigate the claims in her letter.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate for this board to make a decision,” he said.
Couillard noted Graham, whose latest term expires in March, answers to voters.
“I don’t think this board technically has the authority to make a decision,” she said.
Graham agreed, stressing the board needn’t worry about future interactions between him and Higgins.
“I will not speak with the town manager outside of a board meeting ever again,” he said.
Graham said he had no problem asking someone, but made it clear Higgins should have no part in making those arrangements.
Wade volunteered to reach out to retiring Barre Town Manager Carl Rogers.
Graham also questioned Higgins’ practice of recording telephone conversations without informing those she was speaking to she was doing so. That, he said, should be troubling to the board and to townspeople, particularly given the recording of his conversation was widely distributed.
Not at first.
Higgins was clear on that point. She said she shared the recording with board members on the day Graham called her in hopes they would resolve concerns about the hot dogs before the family fun day.
“I got no response,” she said, stressing she didn’t circulate it beyond the board.
Resident Chris Dessureau had a copy, and while he didn’t indicate how he got it, he did say it didn’t come from Higgins.
Before the session ended old wounds had reopened, new ones were inflicted and Graham’s wife — Town Clerk Barbara Graham — had weighed in.
Barbara Graham accused Higgins of attempting to curry favor with Peloquin by fueling his feud with her husband, told Peloquin she’d heard recordings of some of his calls and blasted a board that hasn’t done much since its Town Meeting Day makeover.
“I’m appalled you five have worked together for four months, and you haven’t done anything positive,” she said.
Barbara Graham echoed her husband’s disdain for Higgins with whom she has worked for more than a decade in the tiny town offices.
“This has been a hostile working environment for 11 years,” she said.
Wade, who was elected in March, acknowledged the “fighting, nitpicking and baloney” was getting in the way of the board getting things done and no matter what happens with Higgins’ complaint that issue needs to be addressed.
“This board needs to learn to work together,” he said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
