LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health announced Monday that it would begin delaying certain elective procedures, due to supply shortages caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Other hospitals in the region have also announced steps they’re taking to limit the virus’ spread.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health said in an email that it will be reaching out to those patients impacted. Any patient not receiving a call should show up to their appointment as scheduled. Doctor’s appointments and well visits are not affected and all Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health hospitals are still open.
“Given the rapidly evolving situation here in New Hampshire, we made this decision because we must strategically and effectively allocate our resources, including such items as surgical masks, gowns, gloves and hand sanitizers, and also prepare for staff to care for the patients we anticipate in the days and weeks to come," said Joanne Conroy, president and chief executive officer of DH-H, in a release. "While we are hopeful that we can replenish our supplies in the near-term, it is critical that we adjust around our current supplies, and have protocols in place for staff coverage.”
For more information on Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health’s response to the outbreak, visit Dartmouth-Hitchcock.org
Central Vermont Medical Center
Central Vermont Medical Center announced Saturday that someone in central Vermont tested as presumptive positive for COVID-19. The patient was screened at the CVMC emergency department earlier in the week and was sent home to self-quarantine.
CVMC has made the following changes to its rules:
- Visiting hours are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, all visitors are to be screened prior to entering the main facility, and the south entrance is closed.
- Only two visitors are allowed per patient and no visitors under 16.
- Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is closed to in-person visits. Call 802-371-4792 to learn about “virtual visiting.”
- Community practices will now screen all patients and visitors on arrival.
- Weekend lab draw is suspended until March 21.
- Pediatric offices have halted the morning walk-in clinic and parents are asked to call before appointments.
- Scheduled on-campus events are canceled.
- Dialysis and radiology hours are unchanged for now.
Rutland Regional Medical Center
The Rutland hospital announced Friday that it has secured a supply of personal protective equipment and trained over 120 front-line employees in their use. It’s also developed a testing protocol that lets samples be taken from patients in their cars. It’s also developed a plan to deal with a possible influx of patients, has canceled all outside conferences and travel for staff and doctors and is limiting the use of its conference facilities.
“Please be aware that Rutland Regional does not provide “walk-in” or “drive-up” COVID-19 Coronavirus testing,” reads the announcement from the hospital. “Tests are limited and must be ordered by a primary care physician in accordance with the protocols established by the Vermont Department of Health.”
