BARRE — A man accused of shooting and killing his father in Marshfield in 2020 was found not competent to stand trial three months ago. Officials are still trying to figure out where to place him because the state Department of Mental Health has said, based on second-hand information, he doesn't need to be hospitalized to receive treatment, to the befuddlement of the other parties involved.
Samir D. Fink, 35, pleaded not guilty in August 2020 to a felony count of second-degree murder. He was ordered held without bail and is currently housed at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
According to court records, Fink shot and killed his father, William Fink, 71, while the older Fink was in his bed. Police found five bullet casings in the older Fink’s room and a 9mm Beretta APX handgun in the younger Fink's room after executing a search warrant.
The victim's wife, who is also the younger Fink's mother, told police she was sleeping in a separate room than the victim at the time because he snores. She told police she woke up early and noticed the older Fink wasn’t already awake because he’s an early riser. The wife told police she went into his bedroom and found him dead. She told police she had heard a gunshot the previous night, but didn’t think it was strange since she’s heard gunshots near her home before.
Police said the wife reported the younger Fink had suffered a stroke six years prior. She told police Samir Fink was acting “disassociative” prior to the shooting. She told police she tried to talk to her son about what had happened to his father, but he was dismissive. The wife reported he said something like “violence is so bad” with his blankets pulled up to his face and his eyes huge, according to court records.
The younger Fink was found not competent to stand trial in February following an evaluation by Psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan L. Weker who reported Samir Fink is not able to consult with his attorney “with a reasonable degree of rational understanding.” Weker said the younger Fink suffers from, “persecutory delusional beliefs, which distort his ability to acknowledge, and consult on the basis of, objective facts.”
Typically in cases where someone is found not competent to stand trial, a hospitalization hearing is held where it's determined, based on a psychiatrist's assessment, if the accused should be hospitalized when transferred to the custody of the Department of Mental Health for treatment. In this case, the department has reported while the younger Fink is committable and should be transferred to the department's care according to state law, he is not someone who needs to be hospitalized for treatment given his current condition.
Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault filed a subpoena earlier this month seeking department records, “relating to DMH assessment of whether Defendant is a person in need of treatment/care” in an effort to better understand how the department made this determination. The prosecutor said he may obtain his own expert to evaluate Samir Fink, if needed.
Assistant Attorney General Andrew Watts, representing the department, has filed a motion to quash that subpoena, stating the records Thibault seeks are confidential under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, and contain information protected under attorney/client privilege.
A hearing was held on the case Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre.
Without an agreed-to order of hospitalization or non-hospitalization, Samir Fink is left in limbo in the prison. His guardian ad litem, Nate Hine, reported the younger Fink is not doing well in prison. Hine said Samir Fink is isolated, not medicated and there are concerns that he may harm himself.
Attorney Ernest “Bud” Allen, also representing the Department of Mental Health, said the information the department is using is second-hand because no one from the department has been able to evaluate Fink while he is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Allen said the Department of Mental Health has been told Fink is stable with no medical or behavioral issues to report.
“And as such, isn't really appropriate for hospitalization,” he said.
Judge Kevin Griffin said that's not what the guardian ad litem or others who interact with Fink are reporting. Griffin said he has not seen any medical records beyond Weker's evaluation.
“Which clearly raised enormous issues to the court,” the judge said.
Allen said the department isn't doubting that there is “significant delusional content” in this case, but that alone doesn't mean Fink should be hospitalized.
Allen said the younger Fink hasn't signed a release of his medical information from Corrections to the Department of Mental Health. Attorney Jack McCullough, who represents Fink, said he has those records and can hand them over as soon as his client gives the go-ahead.
Judge Griffin questioned whether the younger Fink could consent to handing his medical records over since he's been found not competent. McCullough said his client seemed able to communicate what his wishes are.
Griffin said the Department of Mental Health recommendation against hospitalization assumes there has been some type of assessment on Fink which led the department to this opinion.
“But then I'm also hearing during this hearing that he's actually not receiving care,” the judge said. “That assuming he continues to be delusional in the facility, there's no mechanism to restore him to competency. And so is the solution that he just kind of stays in the facility forever?”
Allen said Fink has yet to be turned over to the department's custody so no such assessment has been done. He said the department made its determination based on the best information available.
The judge said he's never encountered, “such a profound uphill climb” in trying to get someone evaluated. He noted Vermont law states a hospitalization hearing must be held no later than 15 days after someone is found not competent.
“We are almost three months out from a finding of no competency,” Griffin said. “And I can't get a hospitalization hearing because no one is prepared to address hospitalization issues. I literally don't know what to say, except that it's outrageous.”
McCullough said he has a psychiatrist lined up who can meet with Fink, and he can be prepared for a hospitalization hearing with an opinion in-hand in a couple weeks.
The defense attorney said it was a bizarre situation where the defendant, who in typical cases does not want to be hospitalized, will be the one likely providing information to support hospitalization.
The judge said the irony wasn't lost on him, but that's how the system seems to have evolved over the years.
Allen said the Department of Mental Health can evaluate Fink, it just needs the ability to access him.
Thibault again stated his office could seek to have Fink assessed using an expert.
The parties then tried to figure out a way under state law to get Fink assessed so the case can move forward. The judge ultimately ordered for him to be examined using part of Title 18, which contains the state's health laws, relating to psychiatric examinations in judicial proceedings, rather than Title 13, which contains the laws for criminal procedures.
The order states the evaluation, “shall be conducted as expeditiously as possible given the delays already incurred from the non-competency finding" issued in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.