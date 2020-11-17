MONTPELIER — Visitation at hospitals is again suspended as consequence of the uptick in novel coronavirus cases.
Gov. Phil Scott also expressed frustration with those who aren't taking the pandemic seriously, leading to the increase in cases.
The state reported a record high of 122 cases of the virus Monday after reporting 109 cases in one day last week, which had been a record for cases in Vermont. The number of cases came down a little Tuesday, with 95 reported, but the overall increase has prompted state officials to reintroduce restrictions to help stop the spread of the virus. That includes the closure of bars and clubs for in-person service, which went into effect Saturday.
Residents have been told not to gather, either inside or out, with those from other households because state officials have said contact tracing has found the increase in cases is because of people not following the state's guidance. That guidance has called for the wearing of masks, physical distancing and to not travel to areas outside Vermont with large case numbers of the virus without a quarantine upon return. The state reported 71% of the positive cases from Oct. 1 to Nov. 13 were linked to social events.
Visitation at hospitals was shut down in the spring when the pandemic arrived in Vermont. Those restrictions were relaxed in August as result of the state's low case numbers. Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, said at the governor's regular news conference Tuesday those restrictions are back on.
“No visitors are permitted at this time and until further notice,” he said.
Smith said there are some exceptions, such as having one support person there for a woman about to give birth to a child, one parent or support person for patients who are children and a support person for those who might have a cognitive disability or need help communicating or don't speak English.
There have been outbreaks at long-term care facilities for older Vermonters that the state is tracking and working to contain. Smith said Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center now has 26 residents with the virus and 12 staff. He said Four Seasons Care Home in Northfield has had 17 residents and three staff members test positive for the virus.
The governor also addressed those whom he called “skeptics,” or those who aren't taking the pandemic seriously.
“I understand that if you want to ignore the science or choose not to believe it, there's not much we can do to stop you,” Scott said. “But I want to be clear, the number of people in hospitals is growing across the country because some care more about what they want to do than what they need to do to help protect others, keep kids in school, keep people working and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed where care is being delivered in makeshift hospitals. … The skeptics are right, they can do what they want, but please don't call it patriotic. Don't pretend it's about freedom. Because real patriots serve and sacrifice for all whether they agree with them or not.”
The state also announced it will be opening testing sites across the state. Some details weren't released, but the sites will be opened this week in Waterbury, Rutland, Burlington, Middlebury and Brattleboro. Smith said the sites will be open seven days a week and the tests will be done free of charge. He said the state wants to have 14 testing sites up and running by the end of the month so every resident can be within a 30-minute drive for a test.
