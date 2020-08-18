RUTLAND -- The second annual Central Vermont Horse Festival is scaled back but still happening.
The show launched last year as a showcase for the new 4-H horse arena at the Vermont State Fairgrounds. Plans for this year included a variety of programming expanding on the riding events in last year’s festival.
Trish Bankes, a former Rutland area resident who now runs horse events based out of Pennsylvania, contacted organizer Andrea Hathaway-Miglorie about adding to the 2020 event.
The event was going to go four days, taking place over Labor Day weekend. But as with so many other things, the COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed those ambitions. Instead, Bankes said, several of the would-be participants have provided videos that will be available for free online during the event via SomeHorsesExpo.com. Presenters include horse trainer Leslie Desmond and horse sports massage therapist Julie March.
As it is, the two-day event is capped at 75 horses for the open show Sept. 5 and 50 for the gymkhana Sept. 6. Hathaway-Miglorie said she is confident all those spots will be filled.
Hathaway-Miglorie said entries are not due until the day before the show and many participants are waiting until the last minute to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.