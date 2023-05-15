BARRE — Large chunks of the once-carefully manicured lawn at Hope Cemetery are dead and gone, and bringing them back won’t be an overnight exercise.
Often equated to an outdoor museum, Barre’s premiere cemetery is currently ground zero in the Great Grub War of 2023.
So far, the grubs are winning — it isn’t close. While help is on the way, the hope that at least some of the damage could be undone by Memorial Day has given way to more realistic predictions.
“It’s going to be a summer-long project,” Jeff Bergeron said on Monday.
Bergeron, the city’s director of buildings and community services, is as frustrated as anyone by an infestation that likely began late last summer and returned with a vengeance this spring.
“There’s not a heck of a lot of green grass over there,” Bergeron said, even as Pete McTigue was on a zero-turn mower touching up the patches of grass that still remain at Hope.
Those patches are few and far between, making McTigue’s work a bit trickier than rolling through the 65-acre cemetery without having to steer clear of large barren sections where grubs have nibbled through the roots of the grass.
That includes the vast majority of the sprawling lawn in front of a cemetery that is home to some of Barre’s very best work — intricately carved monuments befitting a city that bills itself as the “Granite Center of the World.”
Crows and skunks haven’t helped. Though both feed nightly on the grubs, they haven’t put a detectable dent in the population, but they have been doing a fair amount of digging.
“That just makes it look worse,” said Bergeron, suggesting the grubs don’t need any help in that regard.
“It’s amazing what these little bugs can do,” he said.
It’s not that there haven’t been grubs at Hope Cemetery before. There have. However, Bergeron said past problems have involved comparatively small areas that have been easier to treat.
“We’ve had grub issues before, but, it’s usually a little patch here, or a little patch there. Nothing ever this big. It has affected pretty much every section of the cemetery,” Bergeron said. Some sections are harder hit than others, and none are worse than the highly visible front lawn that runs along a portion of the section of Route 14 that is Maple Avenue in Barre.
Bergeron said that area, on both sides of the cemetery’s main entrance, as well as the oval island just beyond where the flag pole is located, will be sprayed and eventually reseeded by a crew from TruGreen next week. Bergeron said the hope is the treatment will kill soon-to-hatch grubs and those areas can be fertilized and reseeded before focusing on other sections of the cemetery.
“We’re following a professional’s directions,” he said.
Tackling the street-facing common areas first will be easier than working among the monuments where the damage is somewhat less pronounced, but still needs to be addressed.
That could take a while. Depending on how things progress and the success of the proposed plan of attack, Bergeron said it could be next spring before some areas are treated.
“We’re going to move as quickly as we can,” he said, noting some have inquired about the problem.
The first visible signs something might be wrong were last fall, though, at the time, Bergeron said the cause wasn’t clear and the problem was noticeable, but not alarming.
“It didn’t look anywhere near as bad as it does now,” he said.
When the snow melted earlier this year, Bergeron said he was inclined to blame a winter’s worth of road salt applied to Route 14 for the discoloration that appeared to run along the highway. He said it quickly became clear that wasn’t it when the lawn in that and other areas never rebounded and the problem spread.
Bergeron said the person he spoke with at TruGreen said Barre is far from alone.
“This is the worst spring he’s ever seen for grub infestations,” he said.
